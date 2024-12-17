'I Got So Many Messages.’ Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About Backlash After She Mentioned Her Husband Didn’t Like Seeing Her Kiss Other People In Movies

Fans can always count on seeing Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure on their screens when the holidays roll around, and sure enough, the 2024 Christmas movie calendar features a trio of flicks for the Great American Family star. That sounds like quite a bit of romance this season for the actress who revealed on her podcast recently that her husband doesn’t like her kissing her co-stars. The comment apparently sparked a lot of backlash, and Bure got real about the conversations they’ve had about it.

Candace Cameron Bure has been married to Val Bure since 1996, and they share three grown children — Natasha, 26, Lev, 24, and Maksim, 22. The actress, who left Hallmark for GAF in 2022, spoke to TODAY about fans’ reaction to her comments about Val and how he feels about all the fun Christmas romances on the 2024 TV schedule . CCB said:

I got so many messages from that and it was so disappointing too because people were talking poorly about my husband. I was like, ‘No, no’ ... it was actually a really beautiful conversation and it’s a way to talk about marriage and how we worked through what both of us were feeling and came to a really good conclusion that now — another 10 years later — we’re both really happy with.

It sounds like fans did not take away Candace Cameron Bure’s intended message about the conversation between the spouses.

I’m sure it’s not uncommon for people to feel some type of way about their significant other having any kind of physical relationship with another actor, even though that’s what the job dictates. If this is an issue that cropped up 10 years ago, and she’s still appearing in several movies each year, it would seem they found a solution they can both live with. Candace Cameron Bure said they even watched her movie with another former Hallmark star together, as she continued:

My husband and I watched ‘Home Sweet Christmas’ together last night. We sat on the couch, just the two of us, and watched the whole movie. Right at the end ... I was like, ‘Oh, OK, it’s over!’ and I switched the channel right before the kiss. … He is so proud and supportive. It’s just one of those things where we don’t have to watch the last three seconds of the movie.

Even though the lead actors often don’t kiss until the waning seconds of one of the TV movies, during the episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast in question, she actually indicated that wasn’t the only part of the rom-coms that Val Bure took issue with. In a conversation years ago, she said on the podcast:

Val was like, ‘I don’t even really like watching you — regardless of a kiss at the end — I really don’t like watching you being close to someone else.’ I get that, so we’ve had those struggles and a lot of conversation and prayer.

The Full House actress said she decided to turn down roles that would require kissing, but that’s not what her husband wanted for her. She said:

I think the reality of that took a spin and a turn for Val in his heart ... but then it came to a point where he said, ‘I can handle it and I don’t want you to give up your entire career.

While these quotes have gone viral thanks to TikTok, it’s not the first time Candace Cameron Bure has discussed this, and it apparently goes back to her Fuller House days. She told US Weekly in 2017 that she was “over it” when it came to the love triangle between DJ, Steve (Scott Weinger) and Matt (John Brotherton). She recalled that Val Bure had only visited her on set once or twice for that reason, saying:

He actually doesn’t watch anything that I do for that very reason. Because it is uncomfortable and I totally understand and respect it. He’s always held a position that, ‘I don’t want to ever tell you not to or stop you from your job,’ and all that, but he doesn’t want to watch and I respect that. And it’s the boundaries.

It sounds like she and Val Bure have had lots of open conversations about what they’re comfortable with, and I’m sure that kind of communication is important to having a marriage last as long as theirs has — even if others don’t understand.