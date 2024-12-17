'I Got So Many Messages.’ Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About Backlash After She Mentioned Her Husband Didn’t Like Seeing Her Kiss Other People In Movies
It's probably not her favorite part of the job.
Fans can always count on seeing Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure on their screens when the holidays roll around, and sure enough, the 2024 Christmas movie calendar features a trio of flicks for the Great American Family star. That sounds like quite a bit of romance this season for the actress who revealed on her podcast recently that her husband doesn’t like her kissing her co-stars. The comment apparently sparked a lot of backlash, and Bure got real about the conversations they’ve had about it.
Candace Cameron Bure has been married to Val Bure since 1996, and they share three grown children — Natasha, 26, Lev, 24, and Maksim, 22. The actress, who left Hallmark for GAF in 2022, spoke to TODAY about fans’ reaction to her comments about Val and how he feels about all the fun Christmas romances on the 2024 TV schedule. CCB said:
It sounds like fans did not take away Candace Cameron Bure’s intended message about the conversation between the spouses.
I’m sure it’s not uncommon for people to feel some type of way about their significant other having any kind of physical relationship with another actor, even though that’s what the job dictates. If this is an issue that cropped up 10 years ago, and she’s still appearing in several movies each year, it would seem they found a solution they can both live with. Candace Cameron Bure said they even watched her movie with another former Hallmark star together, as she continued:
Even though the lead actors often don’t kiss until the waning seconds of one of the TV movies, during the episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast in question, she actually indicated that wasn’t the only part of the rom-coms that Val Bure took issue with. In a conversation years ago, she said on the podcast:
The Full House actress said she decided to turn down roles that would require kissing, but that’s not what her husband wanted for her. She said:
While these quotes have gone viral thanks to TikTok, it’s not the first time Candace Cameron Bure has discussed this, and it apparently goes back to her Fuller House days. She told US Weekly in 2017 that she was “over it” when it came to the love triangle between DJ, Steve (Scott Weinger) and Matt (John Brotherton). She recalled that Val Bure had only visited her on set once or twice for that reason, saying:
It sounds like she and Val Bure have had lots of open conversations about what they’re comfortable with, and I’m sure that kind of communication is important to having a marriage last as long as theirs has — even if others don’t understand.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.