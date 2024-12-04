'I Blush, Still': Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Portraying Different Kinds Of Orgasms On Screen In Babygirl

Actress and producer Nicole Kidman has had a long and wildly successful career, and seems to be constantly working. The best Kidman movies are classics, but she's got some notable upcoming projects including the steamy thriller Babygirl. The trailer for Babygirl teased some of the wild sex scenes from the project, with the Big Little Lies actress getting super close with co-star Harris Dickinson. And recently Kidman opened up about portraying different kinds of orgasms on screen for Babygirl.

What we know about Babygirl is limited, but it certainly seems like it's going to be a super sexually charged project. Kidman has done steamy scenes before, so it likely wasn't that big of a deal for her in this movie. While speaking with THR about the film, she was asked about portraying different types of orgasms throughout the film's runtime. She responded, saying:

I blush, still! That’s insane. But that’s a good thing, I suppose. I’m very interested in exploring those things, but I’m not that extroverted. I was so in character. To pull the curtain back on all of it, it’s too sacred.

There you have it. While Kidman wasn't opposed to doing these scenes in Babygirl, it sounds like trying to actually dig into the process of playing different "o faces" was a bit too much for her. After all, she was in character while filming, as opposed to the movie's promotional tour.

Nicole Kidman has spoken about how exhausting it was filming Babygirl's many love scenes, and the immense amount of trust that was needed to play her role in the film. Later in that same interview, she spoke more about the mechanics and emotions of shooting these moments, as she put it:

Those ones may not look pretty or sound pretty. Or be what we think is pretty. Halina has always wanted to do something like this. That’s probably why we constantly say we need women in all areas of filmmaking, telling different stories. It’s not just to be more fair. It’s actually because it’s kind of fascinating. And for people to feel, ‘I can be who I am.’ I want people to go see this in the cinema, not just clicking on this at home, secretly, watching it in their own little secret way. There’s something extraordinary about seeing it with a group of people.

As vulnerable as Kidman has to be to film these scenes, it sounds like she still wants Babygirl to be seen in theaters with a packed audiences. There's something powerful and communal about seeing movies on the big screen, and smart money says the forthcoming erotic thriller will have plenty of wild twists and turns throughout its 114-minute runtime.

While some fans are hoping for Big Little Lies Season 3, it certainly seems like Babygirl is going to provide a similar mix of thrills and sexiness. And luckily the wait for the movie is nearly over, as it'll arrive on December 25th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.