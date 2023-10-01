Kerry Washington Said Working Opposite Meg Ryan Was The Last Time She’d Play ‘The White Girl’s Best Friend.’ Then Came Ray
Kerry Washington reflects on some of her earlier roles.
These days we know Kerry Washington for her standout roles in critically acclaimed shows like Scandal and movies like Ray. However, before that, she starred in supporting roles, and she explained how she was beginning to feel typecast as “the white girl’s best friend.” Recently, she opened up about this chapter in her career, and she explained how a movie she made with Meg Ryan marked a turning point.
In 2004, Washington co-starred with Ryan in the film Against the Ropes. The movie was loosely based on the first successful female boxing manager, who the Sleepless in Seattle star played. The Scandal actress played her “coworker and confidante,” as she described in an excerpt of her memoir Thicker Than Water (via EW). She continued to talk about making the movie, and how she was starting to feel typecast, saying:
Before this film, Washington had played the friend of Julia Stiles’ character in Save the Last Dance, and she had another role like that in the pilot Wonderfalls. She said Against the Ropes was the last time she took the role of “the white girl’s best friend.” She explained why the movie with Meg Ryan was her final one like this:
Continuing to recall this point in her career, and opening up about why she wanted to play different kinds of characters, she wrote:
Not long after she made this change, Washington went on to star in Ray and The Last King of Scotland.
Ray also came out in 2004, and both Washington and Jamie Foxx received great acclaim for it. To this day, it’s considered one of the best movies of the 2000s and a biopic about Black musicians everyone should watch. It’s also one of Foxx’s best movies, and he won an Oscar for his performance. Overall, Ray is regarded very highly, and it stands out as a major highlight in Washington's career. It also came right after Against the Ropes.
Then, in 2012, after eight years of taking on some great roles in movies, Kerry Washington landed her role as Olivia Pope in Scandal, which was historic. She became the Black first woman to lead a network drama in 38 years, per EW, the show was wildly popular, and she got two Emmy nominations for her performance.
Kerry Washington is truly a legend, and it’s inspiring to hear about how she overcame hurdles and achieved her goals throughout her career. Due to the fact that she made the decision to work toward different types of roles after Against the Ropes, she went on to land some of her best characters, and she continues to impress audiences with her incredible performances.
Both Kerry Washington and Meg Ryan have careers worth admiring, and they’re both super busy at the moment. The When Harry Met Sally actress is making her return to acting with the rom-com What Happens Later. It’s slated on the 2023 movie schedule for a November 3 premiere. Meanwhile, along with her memoir, the Scandal star recently starred in the series UnPrisoned, which is available with a Hulu subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley