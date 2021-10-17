Kevin Hart’s Ex Torrei Hart Gets Candid About Their Split And Where The Two Stand Now

It seems as though divorce is something that happens quite frequently in the entertainment world. Although we have our favorite celebrity couples that we're internally fighting for, there are a number of Hollywood lovers that don’t stay together until the end . Kevin Hart seems to be a happily married A-Lister and dedicated family man , but he has also experienced the dissolution of a marriage. The Borderlands star was previously married to Torrei Hart, who recently got candid about their split and where the two of them now stand as they co-parent the two children they share.

Divorce is hard no matter what the circumstances, but having a divorce that involves children aired publicly for all to witness must be even more draining. Torrei Hart, who has retained her husband's name, opened up about going through their split while the comedic actor was entering what was at the time the peak of his career. During her interview on The Real , she said on the shift in family dynamics:

There were times I was like, ‘God, I don't want to be here anymore.’ Because the divorce was very public, and I also had to watch him move on with another woman, and a whole other family. And then seeing my children in pictures with a new family. Most people when they go through divorce, they don’t have to see it in their face every day. And this is when Kevin was at the height of his career. So imagine I’m seeing it on the TV, I’m seeing it on movies, I’m seeing it play out on the internet.

The media personality was just beginning her acting journey around the time she and Kevin Hart divorced, but her ex was on screen a lot at the time. While 10 years ago, his career was nothing like the empire it is now , it still definitely checks out that she would be unable to escape reminders of her past relationship, even if kids were not involved.

In the same interview, Torrei Hart went into how their current relationship relates to the one they used to have. She also explained that while “people” seem to think they don’t get along, they actually co-parent together very well:

People just assume that for whatever reason that Kevin and I are enemies. He and I go way back. We met when we were 19 and 20.We were kids, and unfortunately, it didn't work out romantically, and we co-parent very well for the kids.

Kevin Hart has two more children with his current wife, Eniko Hart, the youngest of which was just born last year. Blended families are steadily becoming the norm, and it seems as though the two previous partners have reached a healthy balance for all the kids involved, despite possible past missteps .