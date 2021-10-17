Kevin Hart’s Ex Torrei Hart Gets Candid About Their Split And Where The Two Stand Now
By Carlie Hoke
All love is not lost on Torrei Hart for her ex.
It seems as though divorce is something that happens quite frequently in the entertainment world. Although we have our favorite celebrity couples that we're internally fighting for, there are a number of Hollywood lovers that don’t stay together until the end. Kevin Hart seems to be a happily married A-Lister and dedicated family man, but he has also experienced the dissolution of a marriage. The Borderlands star was previously married to Torrei Hart, who recently got candid about their split and where the two of them now stand as they co-parent the two children they share.
Divorce is hard no matter what the circumstances, but having a divorce that involves children aired publicly for all to witness must be even more draining. Torrei Hart, who has retained her husband's name, opened up about going through their split while the comedic actor was entering what was at the time the peak of his career. During her interview on The Real, she said on the shift in family dynamics:
The media personality was just beginning her acting journey around the time she and Kevin Hart divorced, but her ex was on screen a lot at the time. While 10 years ago, his career was nothing like the empire it is now, it still definitely checks out that she would be unable to escape reminders of her past relationship, even if kids were not involved.
In the same interview, Torrei Hart went into how their current relationship relates to the one they used to have. She also explained that while “people” seem to think they don’t get along, they actually co-parent together very well:
Kevin Hart has two more children with his current wife, Eniko Hart, the youngest of which was just born last year. Blended families are steadily becoming the norm, and it seems as though the two previous partners have reached a healthy balance for all the kids involved, despite possible past missteps.
Now, both Kevin and Torrei Hart are pretty active in Hollywood as actors, and they both have projects coming up. However, the former may have the more mainstream projects coming, like Monopoly and the next film in the Ride Along franchise. And you can check out the latter star in her upcoming sequel to 2020’s Turnt, Super Turnt, which she has finished filming and is also acting as producer on.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.