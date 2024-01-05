The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2024
2024 is here!
2024 has arrived, and it’s time to look ahead at what’s on offer at theaters and on streamers in the coming months. Last year, "Dune: Part 2" topped our list as our most anticipated movie of the year, and with its delay into March, it has a great shot of taking the cake yet again.
What are your most anticipated movies of 2024?
Timestamps (approx. only)
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:05:36 - Top 5 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2024
- 00:56:13 - Spoiler Warning: ‘Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child And Fire’ Review
- 01:10:25 - ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Is A Top 5 Movie
- 01:16:37 - Outro
