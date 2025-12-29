Kellan Lutz Did Not Know Any Better When Fans Used To Barge Into His Hotel Rooms During Twilight Craze

Twilight is well known to have one of the most dedicated fanbases in film and books. When it was announced that the Stephanie Meyers’ vampire saga would become a book to screen adaptation, the series already had a huge cult following. The now well-known actors who signed onto the project didn’t quite understand the level of Twilight craze at the time. Kellan Lutz, who played Emmett Cullen, revealed the reality check he had when fans started barging into his hotel room.

The Legend of Hercules actor recently reunited with his Twilight brethren, Peter Facinelli (Carlisle) and Jackson Rathbone (Jasper), at the San Francisco Fan Expo. The three Cullens chopped it up on stage, reminiscing about the early days of filming the first Twilight movie, nearly two decades ago. It turns out Twilight fans found the vampire actors’ hotel rooms while they were filming the first film. Lutz hilariously admitted that he didn’t know any better, and let them in:

Twilight fans found our hotel rooms in the first movie. I mean, I’m a people person. They brought gifts, they brought food, and I was like ‘Hey Peter did someone come to your door and bring you beef jerky and pretzels and games?'

The Nurse Jackie vet, who had been making movies about a decade longer than Lutz, said he had to sit the young actor down for a little chat, father to son, and let the Extraction actor know it wasn’t a good look to be letting fans into his hotel room, even if they have candy. Lutz innocently was a bit naive back then, saying:

I thought they worked there, and so I’m like ‘Yeah, come on in!’ They tricked me!

It doesn’t surprise me that Twilight fans had the audacity to barge into Lutz’s hotel room. Had the Arena actor not turned down the chance to play Edward, the fan attention would surely have been way more intrusive than just a knock on his door, but based on the full clip, Lutz probably would have handled it well:

Historically, Twihards haven’t been great with respecting boundaries of the actors, specifically the personal lives of stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. That’s not ideal, but most fans really don’t seem to have any ill will, and the Twilight actors have been very appreciative of their loyal following over the years. Almost two decades later, Robert Pattinson says he still gets asked about the cultural phenomenon everyday.

Some of the OG Twilight actors would be down to reprise their fanged supernatural roles. Perhaps Netflix’s upcoming animated adaptation of Midnight Sun, the retelling of Twilight from Edward’s perspective, will offer that opportunity. Lutz, Facinelli, Rathbone, and Ashley Greene (Alice) revealed a couple months ago at Motor City Comic Con that they had reached out to the people at Netflix about returning to voice their OG characters, but couldn’t even get an audition, with the streaming giant saying they were going in a different direction.

That is honestly so disappointing to hear, as I always enjoy seeing these actors interact with the Twihard fans. Unlike possibly new young actors, Lutz and the other Cullens clearly are very experienced in dealing with the Twilight craze that is inevitably going to reignite with full force, even if it didn’t start out that way initially for Lutz. I personally hope the executive producers on the project change their mind and include the original Cullen clan.