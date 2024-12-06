I Just Found Out How Many Kids Tried Out For The New Harry Potter Series, And I'm Having Trouble Even Imagining It

While the Harry Potter movies were a massive success in so many ways that it’s difficult to count, nobody had quite the experience of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. The three young children became movie stars and household names thanks to leading the Harry Potter cast. Knowing that, it’s not exactly a shock that a lot of kids have auditioned for the main three roles in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, which will be available for those with a Max subscription in a few years. However, the actual number is still stunning.

Francesca Gardiner, the showrunner for the forthcoming Harry Potter series, recently told Deadline that she received 32,000 auditions for the roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione alone. Needless to say, that number is staggering. While the numbers are probably not evenly split among the three leads, you’re still looking at something like 10,000 auditions for each of the three characters.

How Do You Even Review 32,000 Auditions?

I don't even know how you review 32,000 audition tapes. Simply watching the tapes, if you gave each one five minutes, it would take you more than 111 days, and that assumes that you didn’t sleep and watched them 24 hours a day. If you plan to get any rest, it’s going to take even longer.

After watching the tapes, you’re still going to have a pool of potential candidates that you want to audition in person. And when you’re starting with 10,000 candidates per role, that pool could still be significant. Even if you have a clear favorite based on the tapes, you probably want to see their performance in person to make sure you’re on the right track. This is going to take some time.

On the plus side, while we almost certainly won’t recognize the names of the actors who are chosen when they are finally revealed, they certainly will have proven themselves to a significant extent considering they were picked out of a massive crowd.

Some Harry Potter Casting Is Reportedly Already Underway

It will likely still take several more months for the new Harry, Ron, and Hermione to be chosen based on the massive number of auditions to go through. However, the casting of other roles for the series, which is scheduled to begin filming next summer, is reportedly already underway.

Two major characters have reportedly been offered to actors, though it doesn’t appear that agreements have been reached.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mark Rylance is reportedly being eyed for Dumbledore. The Hogwarts Headmaster was played originally by Richard Harris in the films, and then by Michael Gambon following Harris’ death.

Meanwhile, Paapa Essiedu has reportedly been offered the role of Severus Snape, who was played memorably by Alan Rickman in the original films. Essiedu’s casting would show a commitment to greater diversity compared to the films as well as confirm the plan to create a more book-faithful version of the characters, by casting Snape closer to his age in the books.

I do not envy those who will be working through 32,000 audition tapes to find the next Harry, Ron, and Hermione. They likely aren’t doing anything else right now. Eventually, however, they’re going to make three child actors very happy.