Kristen Stewart Has A Blunt Answer When Asked About Possibly Nabbing An Oscar Nom For Spencer

Kristen Stewart has never been shy about sharing her opinions, especially post-Twilight. Whether she’s petitioning for Guy Fieri to officiate her upcoming wedding or getting real during Spencer interviews , the Los Angeles native has a refreshingly direct manner that makes her all the more compelling. The latest topic Kristen Stewart has weighed in on? The Spencer Oscar buzz, of course. And here’s a hint: it’s not even on her radar.

Kristen Stewart recently appeared on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast with host Clayton Davis to chat about the awards hype surrounding her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer. When Clayton Davis asked what she thought about her royal role possible snagging an Oscar nod, Kristen Stewart had a delightfully flippant response:

I don’t give a shit. [laughs]

While her sarcasm was evident, it’s clear that Kristen Stewart didn’t take on the role of Princess Diana in the hopes of garnering industry acclaim. Throughout her tour of Spencer promotional events , she has been consistently discussing the intensity of her preparation and her determination to do the late Princess of Wales justice. Kristen Stewart did, however, acknowledge the prominence of the Oscars and how the nominees can serve as a microcosm of the cultural zeitgeist. She explained:

The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence – what we’re looking at, what we care about. I really appreciate that something that I was involved in, has ignited such a large conversation. We don’t make movies to not connect with each other.

Kristen Stewart is also more than aware of the industry’s perception of her views. She notes that many interviewers have been hesitant to broach the topic of awards, although she’s not sure where that comes from. She said:

I don't know what I project to perpetuate this but every time it's brought up it's like 'I'm sure you don't want to talk about this and this stuff doesn't matter to you at all but what do you think about the thing?' And like, I’m stoked! This is my first time ever! Not to defer but it absolutely speaks to her [Diana’s] resonance, it just won't stop reverberating...It's nice that people are talking about it to the extent that they are and hopefully we win an Oscar for it too! [laughs]

It seems like Kristen Stewart is content to simply share Spencer with the world - whether or not she takes home that legendary golden statuette.

Spencer is now playing in theaters everywhere. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the official 2022 Oscar nominees on February 8, 2022, to be followed by the formal ceremony on March 27.