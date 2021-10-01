What’s Cooler Than Being Cool? Kristen Stewart Gearing Up For The Spencer Press Tour

While 2020 was a difficult year for cinema, various movies still came out in some form or fashion, with Kristen Stewart appearing in two of them: Underwater and Hulu’s Happiest Season. Now Stewart is back for Spencer, where she plays Diana, Princess of Wales. But fans of the actress don’t have to wait until Spencer comes out to see her coolness on display, as Stewart already emanating that as she gears up for the movie’s press tour.

Tara Swennen, a celebrity wardrobe stylist, went on Instagram to share Kristen Stewart’s stylish look ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Q&A. See for yourself!

A post shared by Tara Swennen (@taraswennen) A photo posted by on

Oh yeah, Kristen Stewart is rocking that outfit, and if you scroll through the comments section, you’ll find plenty of people who agree. With Spencer due out in theaters early in November, following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 3, the weeks ahead will see Stewart making the press rounds for the movie. As such, expect to see her showing off more stylish looks as she promotes what’s looking to be her next awards-worthy performance.

Following in the footsteps of actresses like Naomi Watts in Diana and Emma Corrin in The Crown, Kristen Stewart is the latest performer to bring Princess Diana to life in an on-screen presentation. In Spencer, moviegoers will follow along with Diana during her visit to Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate, and over those few days, she decides to end her marriage with Prince Charles, played by Jack Farthing. Spencer’s other notable cast members include Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins, Stella Gonet and Richard Samuel.

Behind the scenes, Spencer was directed by Jackie’s Pablo Larraín and written by Allied’s Steven Knight. As far as Kristen Stewart’s involvement goes, the actress recently recalled how her decision to accept the Princess Diana role felt “irresponsible” at the time because she hadn’t even read the script at that point, and she didn’t truly have a feeling about whether or not she’d do justice to the role. Judging by the early reception to Spencer, it sounds like this isn’t cause for concern, though Stewart has also said that she had some “spooky, spiritual feelings” while making the movie. Following her time on as Princess Diana, Stewart can next be seen in the horror remake Crimes of the Future, which is being directed by David Cronenberg, who also helmed the original.

Spencer opens to the masses on November 5, the same day that Eternals and Finch drop; so stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more coverage on the movie.