I Have A Feeling Marshals' Latest Season 2 Update Could Be Great (& Terrible) News For Cal

To put it lightly, Cal’s been through it on Marshals. Throughout the first season, he was dealing with illness, his relationship with his estranged daughter and multiple near-death experiences. Then, when Season 1 of the Yellowstone spinoff ended , we didn’t know if he was alive or dead following an attack on him and Belle. While it can be assumed he lives because Logan Marshall-Green is in Season 2, we don’t know what state he’ll be in. Plus, I gotta say, the newest update about the episodes that will air on the 2026 TV schedule this fall makes me both excited and scared for Pete Calvin.

It was announced that Marshals’ cast is growing, as it added a new cast member and expanded another’s role. Per Deadline , Marque Richardson will be a recurring cast member, and he’ll play Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns. Alongside him, Morgan Lindholm, who plays Cal’s daughter Maddie, will get an expanded recurring role. It’s Lindholm that I want to focus on.

On the one hand, Lindholm’s promotion is very exciting. Her relationship with Cal is strained, and I would love to see the two try to work on it a bit more. In a perfect world, they could heal together and get over the fact that they’re very estranged. With the Maddie actress set to spend more time in this world of Yellowstone, it seems like this is possible.

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Plus, with her working at the Marshals' bar of choice, Bullet ‘n Barrel, and considering her romantic history with Miles, it feels right to see more of her in Season 2. It will also be nice to see how her relationships with both her father and the Marshals he manages evolve.

(Image credit: Fred Hayes/CBS)

However, Marshals has a tendency to make Cal miserable at every turn. So, this addition could also be worrisome. I note that because, along with Cal and Belle’s safety being in question , he has cancer. It’s revealed that he has a Pancoast tumor, and it’s hard not to be anxious about how this will impact him.

I’m theorizing that if Maddie is a bigger part of the story, they could grow closer and heal their relationship as Cal reckons with this tragic medical situation. Then, right when they get on good terms, Cal dies.

Considering how vital Logan Marshall-Green is to the Marshals cast, I feel like Cal actually dying is a long shot. However, if I’ve learned anything from Yellowstone shows, it’s that no one is safe .

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So, this feels like an “expect the worst, but hope for the best” kind of situation. Thankfully, we know Cal is in Season 2 – so, hopefully he’ll at least get out of the sticky situation he was in during the Season 1 finale. Then, let’s stay optimistic that Morgan Lindholm’s expanded part means Maddie’s relationship with Cal will grow in a good way, not a sad one.