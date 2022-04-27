Lady Gaga Thanks Tom Cruise While Hyping Up Her Top Gun: Maverick Song
Did the House of Gucci actress just pen the next "Take My Beath Away"?
It’s been a minute since fans have gotten to see and hear Lady Gaga the musician over the actress. Of course, she’s released two albums within two years, but she’s been missing from the radio for a minute aside from Chromatica's hot single "Rain on Me". Well, things are about to change as the pop singer teased her new song for the sequel Top Gun: Maverick. In preparation for the song’s release, the Grammy and Oscar winner thanked Maverick star Tom Cruise while hyping up her new soundtrack song.
The last time fans got to hear her music in a film since A Star is Born was released in 2018. She took over the pop charts with songs like her Oscar-winning duet “Shallow.” Now, she might have another chance at the Best Song Oscar with the song “Hold My Hand.” The multihyphenate broke down in a Twitter thread about how the song came together after watching the sequel.
Could we have another “Take My Breath Away”? The iconic Berlin ballad left an impression across multiple generations along with the original film’s theme “Danger Zone.” So, the pop superstar has a lot to live up to. But from her recount, she tapped into the film’s deep connection between the characters in the sequel. Gaga continued to spill about the song’s creation by shouting out Tom Cruise and those involved with the film.
It seemed like a great collaborative experience between The “Rain on Me” singer and the Top Gun actor. She channeled the film’s emotional core and the world’s hardship in this song, according to her words. By that’s typical for many of her songs, especially some of her well-known midtempo songs and ballads. Working on the song for two years gave her extra time to craft her best work. But the pop star won’t get any public feedback until the soundtrack song gets released.
Hopefully, she won’t face any plagiarism claims like she did with the musical film’s signature tune. It was surprising that Lady Gaga didn’t mention her ASIB co-star Bradley Cooper as a collaborator given his influence over her acting career. Thankfully, those persistent romance rumors aren’t a factor after both stars quelched them. Of course, the wait for “Hold My Hand” will be over once it drops on May 3. The song’s release will only be a few weeks before Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theaters on May 27. If you want to keep in the loop about other upcoming movies being released around the same time, you can look over our 2022 movie schedule.
