Lady Gaga Thanks Tom Cruise While Hyping Up Her Top Gun: Maverick Song

It’s been a minute since fans have gotten to see and hear Lady Gaga the musician over the actress. Of course, she’s released two albums within two years, but she’s been missing from the radio for a minute aside from Chromatica's hot single "Rain on Me". Well, things are about to change as the pop singer teased her new song for the sequel Top Gun: Maverick. In preparation for the song’s release, the Grammy and Oscar winner thanked Maverick star Tom Cruise while hyping up her new soundtrack song.

The last time fans got to hear her music in a film since A Star is Born was released in 2018. She took over the pop charts with songs like her Oscar-winning duet “Shallow.” Now, she might have another chance at the Best Song Oscar with the song “Hold My Hand.” The multihyphenate broke down in a Twitter thread about how the song came together after watching the sequel.

When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.

Could we have another “Take My Breath Away”? The iconic Berlin ballad left an impression across multiple generations along with the original film’s theme “Danger Zone.” So, the pop superstar has a lot to live up to. But from her recount, she tapped into the film’s deep connection between the characters in the sequel. Gaga continued to spill about the song’s creation by shouting out Tom Cruise and those involved with the film.

I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity—and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice, and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3. “Hold My Hand.”

It seemed like a great collaborative experience between The “Rain on Me” singer and the Top Gun actor. She channeled the film’s emotional core and the world’s hardship in this song, according to her words. By that’s typical for many of her songs, especially some of her well-known midtempo songs and ballads. Working on the song for two years gave her extra time to craft her best work. But the pop star won’t get any public feedback until the soundtrack song gets released.

Hopefully, she won’t face any plagiarism claims like she did with the musical film’s signature tune. It was surprising that Lady Gaga didn’t mention her ASIB co-star Bradley Cooper as a collaborator given his influence over her acting career. Thankfully, those persistent romance rumors aren’t a factor after both stars quelched them. Of course, the wait for “Hold My Hand” will be over once it drops on May 3. The song’s release will only be a few weeks before Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theaters on May 27. If you want to keep in the loop about other upcoming movies being released around the same time, you can look over our 2022 movie schedule.