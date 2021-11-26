The Best LEGO Star Wars Black Friday Deals
The Star Wars movies make up one of the most successful and beloved franchises in cinematic history. LEGO is one of the top companies of the toy industry that is still enjoyed by people of all ages after nearly a century in existence. Therefore, you cannot go wrong with a present that combines these two blockbusters into one this holiday season and we can help you find all the best deals this Black Friday with our special LEGO Star Wars gift guide.
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar:
$39.99 $31.99 at Walmart
What better way for the Star Wars fan in your life to count down the days until Christmas with some of their favorite characters and symbols from the franchise? This LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar - selling at $8 less - is a unique and fun way for them to do just that.
LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon:
$159.99 $128 at Walmart
No Star Wars fan's collection is really ever complete without a LEGO model of the Millennium Falcon. At nearly a $32 value, you can give them the chance to literally build that dream into reality with this Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker edition of the iconic spaceship.
LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship:
$49.99 $39.99 on Amazon
If the Star Wars fan in your life was always a bigger fan of Boba Fett than Han Solo, that is not a problem. This LEGO set that resembles the intergalactic bounty hunter's starship when built should certainly make them and you happy with $10 in savings.
LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider Building Set:
$49.99 $39.99 at Walmart
Save $10 - This 540 piece set is perfect for any Star Wars or LEGO fan who is up for a challenge.
LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet:
$59.99 $47.99 on Amazon
Make your beloved Star Wars fan feel like a real intergalactic bounty hunter by putting together their own replica of Boba Fett's out of LEGOs which will cost your $12 less than usual.
LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet:
$69.99 $55.99 at Walmart
If your beloved Star Wars fan shows signs of turning to the Dark Side, let them embrace it with this LEGO Darth Vader Helmet Bust at $14 less than regular price.
LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet:
$69.99 $64.96 at Walmart
The only other kind of helmet in the Star Wars universe as iconic as Darth Vader and Boba Fett (among other choices) is that of the Stormtrooper, which this awesome LEGO bust resembles.
LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet:
$49.99 $40.00 at Walmart
If your Star Wars-obsessed friend or family member has ever had a soft spot for the Scout Trooper, they may really love this LEGO bust with a $9.99 value.
LEGO Star Wars Yoda Collectible:
$99.99 $79.99 at Walmart
This Jedi master Yoda based on the character from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones with his signature green Lightsaber is perfect for any Star Wars collector this holiday season.
