Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Seen Leaving The Same Hotel As Romance Rumors Swirl

Being an A-list celebrity is a tricky thing. While it can award one great opportunities and fame, it also makes one’s personal life into a very public matter. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio no doubt understands this, as he’s made countless headlines over who he is dating at any point. Case in point: DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid being seen leavin the same hotel as romance rumors swirl .

Leonardo DiCaprio’s love life has been fodder for jokes and discussion from the public for a number of years now, as he seems to always be dating a new model. The Titanic actor recently split from his ex Camila Morrone shortly after her 25th birthday , leading to a ton of discourse online. This increased as rumors about him dating Gigi Hadid began circulating, and a new report by E! Online indicates they were both spotted coming in and out of the same Paris hotel.

We’re currently in the midst of Paris Fashion Week, which often attracts A-listers and glitterati. Gigi Hadid was walking in the Messika fashion show, and was reportedly spotted heading back to her hotel The Royal Monceau on September 29th. And during that same night, Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly spotted leaving the same hotel. And as such, some folks are wondering if the rumored couple was spending time together in Paris.

The rumors about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been circulating for a few weeks now, starting shortly after his break-up with Camila Morrone. While it’s often joked that the Oscar winning actor doesn’t date anyone older than 25, his rumored relationship with Hadid would seemingly break that streak.

Funny enough, Gigi Hadid isn’t the only member of her family who has been making headlines at Paris Fashion Week. Bella Hadid also turned heads with multiple looks , including getting a painted-on dress. The Hadid Sisters as a powerful force in the fashion industry, with the public invested in both their professional and personal lives.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have yet to officially confirm any romantic connection, but that hasn’t stopped various rumors from circulating online. An earlier report by E! Online quoted an anonymous source, who indicated the Titanic actor’s interest in the 27 year-old model. The quote read:

Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to get to know her. They have hung out several times and he is interested.

Obviously both Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid being photographed entering and exiting the same hotel isn’t a concrete confirmation that they’re dating. Fashion Week is a busy place, and they could simply be staying or socializing in the same location. Still, fans are going to continue theorizing until the pair of celebs either confirm or deny their romantic connection.