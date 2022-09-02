Rumors Are Swirling About Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid After His Most Recent Break-Up

Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest relationship with Argentinian model and actress Camila Morrone has officially ended after four years. The Revenant actor has been known for letting his “heart go on” with a number of gorgeous women throughout his career. His next romantic interest could possibly be American model Gigi Hadid, as rumors have been swirling around about the two of them since his recent breakup.

This long-awaited Oscar winner may not be single anymore following his breakup with Camila Morrone, which was confirmed on August 30th. Multiple sources confirmed to In Touch that “Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer.” They’ve apparently known each other for years and is exactly the type of woman the Wolf of Wall Street actor would go for, as she has a “gorgeous, sexy” appearance and “low-key” personality. Another insider said that their relationship is reportedly casual since they have a lot of mutual friends. A third source believes that the two of them are allegedly hanging out just as friends. No matter how you spin it, it looks like these A-listers are spending plenty of one-on-one time together.

An additional insider told In Touch that the reason for Leo DiCaprio’s split from 25-year-old Camila Morrone is that the former couple had a number of breaks during the summer. The question still lingered to them about whether they were in this for the long haul or if the time to end was now. It looks like they chose the latter as he distanced from her after she focused on her own work. Rather than let their split be dramatic, they just decided to distance themselves until that break became permanent.

If Leonardo DiCaprio is looking for a model with all of her time on her hands dedicated to him, he may be after the wrong woman. Gigi Hadid has more priorities going on than a relationship, like being a mother to her daughter , Khai, who was born on September 2020. She was in an on-and-off relationship with Khai’s father, One Direction’s Zayn Malik, as the two officially broke up in 2021 after a heated argument with her mother. Right now, the two of them have a healthy co-parent relationship for the sake of their daughter.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has been with other models in the past, including Gisele Bündchen, with the two of them having dated back in 2000. This was the first woman he invited to be on the red carpet with him as they both attended the 77th Oscars for his nominated performance in the Martin Scorsese movie The Aviator. But alas, the two split up in 2005 after five years together. Bündchen has shared her blunt thoughts on what she thought of DiCaprio. She felt he stayed the same while she was in the mood for some “serious soul-searching.” It looks like she found her soulmate in NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who she’s been with since 2009. Bündchen and Brady have raised two kids together as well as a stepson from Brady's first marriage.