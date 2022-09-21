Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Still Hanging Out And A New Report Indicates Why He May Be So Into Her

Leonardo DiCaprio has been Hollywood’s newest bachelor ever since his relationship with Camila Morrone came to an end after 5 years together. However, It doesn’t seem like the Oscar winner is looking to stay single for very long, and may have his sights set on another famous supermodel. DiCaprio has reportedly been spending a lot of time with Gigi Hadid, and things have reportedly been heating up.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was seen during New York Fashion week with Hadid, apparently enjoying their time together. According to People Magazine, the two seem to be getting close. A source allegedly reports:

He really likes that she has her life together. She has a child and she’s mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does.

Leonardo DiCaprio has famously had a string of short-lived romances over the years, and some have spoken out fondly about dating the movie star. His ex girlfriend, Kristen Zang, also a model, spoke highly of DiCaprio, and their whirlwind romance during the 90s. He has also dated stars like Blake Lively and Gisele Bündchen, now both famously married to other people. DiCaprio has been the subject of much conversation regarding the age of many of his past girlfriends, prompting a very funny tweet from 81-year-old singer Dionne Warwick.

Hadid has also been the subject of attention for her famous relationships, including a long term on-again, off-again romance with One Direction alum Zayn Malik. The two have a daughter together who was born in 2020. She also was in a relationship with popstar Cody Simpson from 2013-2015.

Who knows what will become of this possible star-studded potential couple. Both are incredibly busy with high profile projects in the works. DiCaprio recently wrapped filming on Killers of the Flower Moon, a detective drama directed by Martin Scorsese, a frequent collaborator of his. The film is set to premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival next summer. He is also set to reprise this collaboration in Roosevelt, in which DiCaprio is expected to play former president Theodore Roosevelt. Hadid also has a lot on her plate, as she recently launched the clothing line "Guest In Residence" in which she acts as founder and creative director.

These two seem like they are just getting to know each other, but we will keep our eyes peeled for any cute Instagram pictures, or red carpet appearances. In the meantime, you can watch Leonardo DiCaprio in his most recent on screen venture, Don’t Look Up, currently streaming for Netflix subscribers. You can also catch Gigi Hadid strutting her stuff during New York Fashion week, or in any of her on-screen cameo appearances, including in the teen series, Never Have I Ever, also streaming on Netflix.