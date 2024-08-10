Lindsay Lohan's Husband In The Freaky Friday Sequel Has Been Revealed, But What Does This Mean For Chad Michael Murray's Role?
The Freaky Friday sequel is now in production.
Early 2000s kids, I think we are about to win now that Freakier Friday is happening. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis could be on the set of the Freaky Friday sequel as I write this, considering the movie started production just last month. And what makes the movie even better is the fact that so many OG actors from the first movie are returning for the long-awaited follow-up. However, now that Lohan's on-screen husband has been revealed, we have questions about Chad Michael Murray’s return.
Manny Jacinto Has Been Cast As Lindsay Lohan's Freakier Friday Husband
It was previously announced that The Good Place and The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto would star in Freakier Friday, though the specifics on his role were kept under wraps. Well, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis officially shared amid the D23 Expo that the actor will be playing the husband of Lohan’s character, Anna Coleman. As Curtis told Entertainment Weekly:
Not long ago, Manny Jacinto expressed excitement over being part of the Freaky Friday sequel on the heels of going viral for his Star Wars role. While discussing his contribution to the "Lohanaissance," he didn’t talk specifics at the time but said the part he’ll play is “another big shift” for him, career wise. And here’s what Lindsay Lohan said of working with Jacinto:
Given the actor’s four seasons on NBC’s The Good Place alongside Kristen Bell, Ted Danson and co., Manny Jacinto can certainly hold his own amid a hilarious ensemble. So he should shine in Freakier Friday, yet we’re curious where that leaves the original love interest of Lohan’s Anna.
So... What's Going To Happen With Chad Michael Murray's Character?
Chad Michael Murray’s Jake is definitely part of the cast of Freakier Friday, so there's no need to fret about that. The actor even revealed a first photo of Jake last month, which teased the character being back on a motorcycle. Check it:
I know what you’re thinking, if he isn’t Anna’s man, is he the love interest of Jamie Lee Curtis’ Tess? Curtis and Chad Michael Murray did share a cheeky exchange amidst the first photo of Jake being revealed. But, no, Mark Harmon is returning to play Tess’ hubby, Ryan, as the two characters tied the knot in the first movie. So where does this leave Murray? Here’s what Curtis teased:
Perhaps, Jake just shows up every 20 years to serenade “Hit Me Baby (One More Time)” to his high school sweetheart again? I certainly hope so. OK, here’s my real theory. Since we also know that Lohan will be the mother herself, and a few teenage actors were cast, I have a feeling that Anna and Jake share a child or children from their past relationship. I mean, come on, doesn’t Jake give divorced dad energy?
My guess is Freakier Friday will revolve around Anna getting married to Manny Jacinto’s character and Jake coming in on his motorcycle to try and win her back and be a family again before she says "I do." Of course, all the while some body-swapping shenanigans occur. Hey, maybe Jake will even get involved in the body-swapping somehow. It's just a guess but, either way, I'm just glad that Chad Michael Murray is a part of the movie and that Jacinto has a key role as well.
While a release date has yet to be announced for Freakier Friday, know that it'll be among the releases on the 2025 movie schedule! Right now, you can stream Freaky Friday with a Disney+ subscription.
