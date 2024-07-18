Chad Michael Murray And Jamie Lee Curtis Shared A Cheeky Exchange About His First Look In Freaky Friday 2 While Fans Freaked Out

Our favorite boy Jake is headed back to Freaky Friday, which means we now know that Freaky Friday 2 is bound to address that odd, yet hilarious, love triangle-ish relationship between Chad Michael Murray’s character, Lindsay Lohan’s Anna and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Tess. Of course, the shenanigans have already started, because as fans freaked out about the first look of Murray on the set of the sequel, he had a cheeky exchange with Curtis over it.

We Got Our First Look At Chad Michael Murray From The Set Of Freaky Friday 2, And He Had A Cheeky Exchange With Jamie Lee Curtis About It

Following Chad Michael Murray saying he’d be down to do Freaky Friday 2 , as well as the announcement that he’d be returning alongside other OG’s, like Mark Harmon , Disney, the actor and Walt Disney Studios dropped this image:

As you can see, it features the actor sitting on Jake’s motorcycle with a haircut very similar to the one he was rocking in the iconic 2000s flick.

Then, while that garnered a lot of fun reactions that we’ll get into next, Jamie Lee Curtis responded to the post. And of course, CMM had to reply back in a cheeky way, take a look:

Even Murray has given Jake some harsh advice for his very odd romantic situation. However, he also has a lot of fun with it, and he is down to clown about his character having a crush on both Anna and Tess, as you can see above.

Personally, I’m curious to see what kind of role Jake will play in this movie. We know that Mark Harmon is filming with Curtis as presumably her on-screen partner, seeing as that’s what they were in the last film. We also know that Manny Jacinto has joined the cast, and in an interview with GQ , it mentioned that he’s “starring opposite” Lindsay Lohan. So, will Anna have a new love interest? Or will it be Jake?

Answers will come when Freaky Friday 2 premieres on the 2025 movie schedule . However, for now, we have to talk about fans freaking out about Chad Michael Murray’s return.

How Fans Reacted To The First Photo Of Chad Michael Murray On Freaky Friday 2’s Set

I’m sure you are already aware of the fact that Chad Michael Murray was (and still is) a certified heartthrob. From One Tree Hill to A Cinderella Story to Freaky Friday, the guy played numerous iconic love interests in the early 2000s. Plus, he looks just as good now as he did almost two decades ago. So, you can understand why comments on his first look photo looked like this:

i apologize in advance for the person im gonna be when this movie comes out 😭 -chyandblack

I WAS NOT PREPARED FOR THIS LEVEL OF… I’m sorry I’m gonna respectfully say it… HOTNESS🔥 -linahale_

YAYYYY! So excited to see this movie and even more EXCITED to see Chad! 🤍🙌🏻✨ -stuckintreehill

oh hit me baby, one more time!!!!!! -andrebritobraz

SCREAMING MY MAN MY MAN MY MANNNNNNNNN -americaneagle

Yes, even the company American Eagle got in on the fangirling, because it’s impossible not to.

Whether you are watching Jake in the 2003 film or looking at this new first pic from 2024, the Gilmore Girls actor is a heartthrob through and through, and, like these fans (and Jamie Lee Curtis), we can’t wait to see him in Freaky Friday 2!