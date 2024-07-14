I Decided To Rewatch The Parent Trap And These Are 5 Things I Appreciate More As An Adult

So I decided to rewatch The Parent Trap, and I have to say – I appreciate a lot more things about this film now that I’m older.

Let me start by saying that when I was a kid, I used to love Lindsay Lohan. Like, legit loved. When I heard that Freaky Friday 2 was happening , I literally could not have screamed louder because Lohan pretty much defined the types of movies that I loved as a kid. It will most certainly not be coming out on any 2024 movie schedule, I’m still eager for it.

Regardless, Lohan’s movies were my childhood, and one of my absolute favorites of hers was The Parent Trap, a remake of a 1960s movie of the same name. When I tell you I used to rewatch this film like crazy as a kid, I mean it. However, it had been some time since I had seen it – so I decided to rewatch it as an adult, and these were five things that I actually appreciated more this time around.

(Image credit: Disney)

I Can’t Get Over How Lindsay Lohan Played Two Entirely Different Characters

Like, let’s be honest here – Lindsay Lohan did that.

I have to say that over the last few years, I have loved that Lohan has had more of a career resurgence with the rom-coms she has been in, like Falling for Christmas and, of course, the 2024 Netflix original Irish Wish, which Lohan was a bright spot in. The actress has indeed been through a lot during her time in Hollywood, and I am so happy that she’s starting to appear more again.

But, sometimes, I forget that she began her career as a child actor. We always think of her as the star of the Mean Girls cast , Freaky Friday, or Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, but Lohan began her career even younger, and her first movie was The Parent Trap.

You’re telling me that this girl – at the age of 10-11 because she filmed this before 1998 – played two different roles?

I remember when I first watched this film, I thought Lohan had a twin because I seriously could not believe that she played both characters. However, she was somehow able to pull off two girls with two completely different personalities and make it believable for a generation of kids.

I am in awe of her talent, and I still can’t get over the fact that this was her first movie. Do you even realize how rare it is for a child to be that good in their breakout role? I can’t get over it.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Also, Hallie And Annie Are Actually The Cutest Sisters Ever, And I Love Them Even More

I don’t even have a sister. I (unfortunately) grew up with an older brother, and even though I love him to death, I never had that sister relationship. But I had plenty of cousins and friends who had sisters, and they all said that Annie and Hallie are basically the definition of sisters.

It’s funny, because even when they meet initially, they’re basically rivals – like most sisters half the time. You love them, and you hate them because they are infuriating to you. At the end of the day, though, you would legit die for them. Hallie and Annie fight at camp, but once they realize they have a lot more in common, they end up loving each other – and then scheming to get their parents back together.

That friendship and sisterly love only grows stronger as the movie continues. I never really appreciated that as a kid – these two, who didn’t even know each other, get along so well and do so much because they know that their plan is the best one out there. They stand by each other no matter what – and that’s something I can appreciate, even if I don’t have a sister.

(Image credit: Disney)

Can We Talk About What Good Parents Both Nick And Liz Are?

So, if you know me, you’d know that while I do like some of the best rom-coms of all time , they’re not my go-to movie. I would say I’m more of a “ best fantasy film ” or “ best A24 horror films ” kind of girl. However, I will say that Nick and Liz are the exception because I will drop anything to watch their romance.

But, it’s not even the romance of these two that captures me – it’s that they are literally such good parents. Besides the fact that they kept the origins of the twins and how they are related a secret from the girls, they really did do the most to try and give their girls the best lives. Both Liz and Nick work their butts off to provide for them, and still, at the end of the day, find time to be with their kids.

I don’t know; maybe I’m just cheering on the bare minimum, but when I see some of the worst parents ever in some rom-coms, I can’t help but praise the good ones.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

I Also Have To Bring Up That Chessy And Martin Are The Best Caretakers

I also just remembered about these two. I think as a kid, I wasn’t as interested in this romance, but I really liked it as an adult.

The thing that draws me in is that both Chessy and Martin are sort of accomplices in this whole thing, even if they work for Nick and Liz, respectively, as caretakers to the girls. They even try to help them out in getting Nick and Liz back together when they realize the schemes.

Like, come on – now that is service, and also signs of the best caretakers ever.

What’s better is that in helping the kids, these two fall in love, and that’s just the sweetest cliché ever that still made me very happy by the end of the film.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Plot Itself Is Genuinely Entertaining, Way More Than When I Was A Kid – And The Romance Makes Me Swoon

The Parent Trap is marketed as a family movie, but I have to say, its plot is enjoyable for both kids and parents and even people like me — just sitting alone on my couch on a random Saturday with a glass of wine.

It’s such a simple premise but done so expertly well that you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll probably be swooning by the end of it. I mean, this romance between Nick and Liz – that “right person, wrong time” trope that I just love so much – is hands-down one of the best love stories Disney has told. The fact that they get married again is one of the most romantic Disney moments ever.

I don’t know, there’s just something about this film’s plot that makes me…happy, you know? It’s one of those movies that brightens up even the worst day because it’s so pure in its delivery. It’s two girls trying to scheme to get their parents back together. How can you not love that?