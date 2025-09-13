Nancy Meyers, Lindsay Lohan And More Pen Touching Messages After The Parent Trap Actress Polly Holliday Dies

Disney’s 1998 iteration of The Parent Trap remains a solid staple within pop culture nearly three decades after its debut. That enduring popularity is arguably not only because of Lindsay Lohan’s winning performance as twin sisters Annie and Hallie but also because of the solid supporting cast. Character actress Polly Holliday was also part of that ensemble and, sadly, she just passed away. After the news of Holliday’s death became public knowledge, Lohan, PT director Nancy Meyers and more paid tribute to her.

In Nancy Meyers’ beloved family comedy (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription), Polly Holliday plays the role of Marva Kulp Sr., the kind director and owner of Camp Walden. Holliday may only appear during the first third of the film, but the seasoned comedic actor plays her role to perfection. Meyers took to Instagram after learning about the late actress’ passing, and she shared a still from Parent Trap. Not only that, but the filmmaker also shared a sweet message in Holliday’s honor as her caption:

So sad to hear of Polly Holliday’s passing. She was so kind and game and just wonderful in every moment in The Parent Trap. I just saw her the other night in All The President’s Men. She was fantastic in that film. My condolences to her loved ones and friends.

As part of the film, Holliday was also able to share the screen with Lindsay Lohan while making the Disney movie. Lohan responded to Holliday’s passing by sharing a sweet comment under Nancy Meyers’ post. When sharing her recollection, Lohan summed up her late co-star with some truly kind words:

Oh my goodness. 💔 what a beautiful woman inside and out. God bless and RIP Polly 🙏❤️🪽

Another cast member to comment on the Gremlins alum’s death was Lisa Ann Walter, who plays witty and loving housekeeper Chessy in The Parent Trap. In addition to offering her condolences, Walter also admitted that she never realized that it was Holliday playing Marva Kulp in the film:

Oh my gosh, I’m just now putting together that it was her in that film. She was wonderful and of course, also [in] The Parent Trap. RIP Polly.

Polly Holliday was indeed a talented star, whose career spanned both the stage and screen. When it came to TV, she became a breakout star when she played the role of Florence Jean "Flo" Castleberry on the hit ‘70s sitcom, Alice. Holliday would eventually reprise Castleberry – who was known for her iconic catchphrase, “Kiss my grits” – on a short-lived spinoff, Flo. For her work as Flo on the OG show, Holliday earned two Golden Globe Awards as well as three consecutive Emmy nominations. She also received a single Globe and Emmy nod each for her work on the spinoff show. Throughout her career, Holliday also appeared in films and TV shows like The Golden Girls, Mrs. Doubtfire, Home Improvement and The Heartbreak Kid.

While the Stick It alum’s presence in The Parent Trap is limited, her work still positively adds to the film’s legacy. As of late, fans have even been calling for a sequel to the Lindsay Lohan film due to her reuniting with cast member Elaine Hendrix (Meredith Blake) in Freakier Friday. It’s unclear if that will actually happen, but Lisa Ann Walter believes it may be “doable.”

The Parent Trap’s legacy remains strong as is without a sequel, though, and it’ll also continue to serve as a sweet credit in Polly Holliday’s filmography. We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to Holliday’s family during this time.