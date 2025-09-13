Nancy Meyers, Lindsay Lohan And More Pen Touching Messages After The Parent Trap Actress Polly Holliday Dies
She will be missed.
Disney’s 1998 iteration of The Parent Trap remains a solid staple within pop culture nearly three decades after its debut. That enduring popularity is arguably not only because of Lindsay Lohan’s winning performance as twin sisters Annie and Hallie but also because of the solid supporting cast. Character actress Polly Holliday was also part of that ensemble and, sadly, she just passed away. After the news of Holliday’s death became public knowledge, Lohan, PT director Nancy Meyers and more paid tribute to her.
In Nancy Meyers’ beloved family comedy (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription), Polly Holliday plays the role of Marva Kulp Sr., the kind director and owner of Camp Walden. Holliday may only appear during the first third of the film, but the seasoned comedic actor plays her role to perfection. Meyers took to Instagram after learning about the late actress’ passing, and she shared a still from Parent Trap. Not only that, but the filmmaker also shared a sweet message in Holliday’s honor as her caption:
As part of the film, Holliday was also able to share the screen with Lindsay Lohan while making the Disney movie. Lohan responded to Holliday’s passing by sharing a sweet comment under Nancy Meyers’ post. When sharing her recollection, Lohan summed up her late co-star with some truly kind words:
Another cast member to comment on the Gremlins alum’s death was Lisa Ann Walter, who plays witty and loving housekeeper Chessy in The Parent Trap. In addition to offering her condolences, Walter also admitted that she never realized that it was Holliday playing Marva Kulp in the film:
Polly Holliday was indeed a talented star, whose career spanned both the stage and screen. When it came to TV, she became a breakout star when she played the role of Florence Jean "Flo" Castleberry on the hit ‘70s sitcom, Alice. Holliday would eventually reprise Castleberry – who was known for her iconic catchphrase, “Kiss my grits” – on a short-lived spinoff, Flo. For her work as Flo on the OG show, Holliday earned two Golden Globe Awards as well as three consecutive Emmy nominations. She also received a single Globe and Emmy nod each for her work on the spinoff show. Throughout her career, Holliday also appeared in films and TV shows like The Golden Girls, Mrs. Doubtfire, Home Improvement and The Heartbreak Kid.
While the Stick It alum’s presence in The Parent Trap is limited, her work still positively adds to the film’s legacy. As of late, fans have even been calling for a sequel to the Lindsay Lohan film due to her reuniting with cast member Elaine Hendrix (Meredith Blake) in Freakier Friday. It’s unclear if that will actually happen, but Lisa Ann Walter believes it may be “doable.”
The Parent Trap’s legacy remains strong as is without a sequel, though, and it’ll also continue to serve as a sweet credit in Polly Holliday’s filmography. We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to Holliday’s family during this time.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.