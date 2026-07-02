As Lindsay Lohan Posted About Turning 40, Her Mean Girls Co-Stars Wished Her Happy Birthday

How is Lindsay Lohan already 40? She absolutely doesn’t look it, and her career has been thriving more than ever, between making the big bucks with Freakier Friday last summer and having an upcoming miniseries with Shailene Woodley. The actress took some time to reflect on her life so far in time for the milestone, and a couple of her Mean Girls co-stars jumped in to show her some love, too.

Lohan’s official birthday is July 2, and I can’t believe the movie star is already saying goodbye to her 30s! Check out what she posted on social media:

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) A photo posted by on

Turning 40 is a big deal, and Lindsay Lohan decided to spend some time thinking about what each decade of her life has meant for her so far. Per the actress, being in her 30s was a huge deal for her between getting married, becoming a mother and having the “full-circle moment” of starring in Freakier Friday.

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Back in her 20s, she characterizes herself back then as a “girl still figuring herself out”. At the tail end of that decade, Lohan actually decided to leave Hollywood for Dubai because she “wasn’t having fun in the business anymore” and wanted to “live” a “real life”. When looking back at her childhood, where things all started for her as a child actor notably with her movie debut in The Parent Trap, she calls the time "quietly finding pieces of myself". Here’s what she wrote as she looks ahead to the next decade:

Forty. Grateful for every chapter that brought me here. For the lessons, the laughter, the love, the unexpected turns, and the people who’ve stood beside me through it all. This next decade feels different. More grounded. More intentional. More joyful. Here’s to family, friendship, new beginnings, and making the most beautiful memories yet. Thank you for all the birthday love.

It sounds like 40 is going to be the best decade yet for Lindsay Lohan. In the post, she also talked about there being “so much” she still wants to create before predicting that her “best chapters” are the ones she’s “stepping into”. Check out which of her Mean Girls took the time to comment on her post below: