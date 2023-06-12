Lindsay Lohan Told A Freaky Friday Story And Reminded Me Why Low Rise Jeans Should Never Make A Comeback

Do you remember the iconic fashions that Lindsay Lohan wore in her best movies from the 2000s? She sold us on the tinted sunglasses in Get a Clue, the miniskirts in Mean Girls and her Elizabeth Taylor look in Lifetime’s Liz and Dick . But just like we used to say “The ‘80s are back,” the 2000s fashion trends are making a comeback, with Gen Z loving “the Rachel look” from Friends -- including that shoulder-length bob with layers. However, a story Lohan shared about a ‘00s fashion trend she utilized in Freaky Friday reminds me why low-rise jeans don’t need to return.

In taking on the classic body-swap comedy, Lindsay Lohan proved she was more than the adorable red-headed freckled girl fans saw in The Parent Trap and Get a Clue. In Freaky Friday, she channeled her inner Avril Lavigne, sporting those blonde streaks and, dare I say it, low rise jeans that were considered cool at that point. While breaking down her fashion dos and don’ts from her iconic movies with Allure , the Falling for Christmas actress shared an appropriately freaky story about how it felt wearing those pants while playing in the Disney flick:

At that age, you still want to play someone who's a little bit sexy. I was always nervous about what my stomach looked like, if it was flat enough, like that was my big thing on set. I look back and I'm like 'Why was I so hard on myself?'

While the star had no reason to worry about having a flat stomach to pull off those pants, it doesn’t mean she needed to wear them to pull off the “rocker” look. I mean, I think the inside-out shirt she wore at the beginning of the movie established her style enough. On the whole, Anna could've done without those olive low rise jeans fashioned with a spiked belt exposing her underwear. While I can understand that she wanted her punk-rock character to feel sexier, maybe some tight leather pants with a cool design would've worked better.

The low-rise jeans were indeed very popular during the 2000s. Singers like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera helped make them look hot, as the entertainers would show off their fit, ab-flexed stomachs (and maybe a little body ink, too). But based on Lindsay Lohan's experience, you get the impression that they can also make a person self-conscious. And as celebrities like Lizzo and Jameela Jamil are contributing to the body-positive movement , it's probably best that we move away from such attire that can make people feel uncomfortable while wearing it. Round stomachs can be just as flattering as flat ones, in my opinion.

All in all though, the fashion was still a highlight of the the body-swap movie , and it's likely one of the things fans remember most from it. The movie still has a devoted following, which is why it may be why a follow-up is apparently in the works. That's right, Lindsay Lohan’s on-screen mom, Jamie Lee Curtis, says Freaky Friday is getting the sequel treatment . Let's just cross our fingers that an adult Anna won’t be bringing back the low rise jeans trend unless it's done for comedic effect.