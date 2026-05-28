How Long Has Zendaya Wanted To Get Married? Apparently, Way Before Tom Holland Came Along

Ever since Zendaya turned up with a massive engagement ring on her finger at the beginning of last year, the actress has been the subject of a lot of chatter around weddings and marriage. Plus one of her many 2026 movies is The Drama, where she stars as a bride-to-be, as well. While she hasn’t said much about her own alleged nuptials with Tom Holland, she did disclose a cute story about her longtime connection with wedding gowns.

Earlier this year, Zendaya and her stylist did what they do best: method dressing to promote one of her movies. The theme was weddings for The Drama press tour and she wore “something new, something old, something borrowed, and something blue”. While talking about getting to wear a wedding dress for the movie as well, Zendaya had this to say:

I, for whatever reason, really wanted to be married as a kindergartener. Like for Halloween, I was a bride for like two years straight. I just wanted to wear a gown. I don't know why, I don't know if it was just I wanted to literally be married or if I just like the idea of having an excuse to wear a fancy gown to school.

Oh, now we need to see these Halloween photos. I bet she was adorable! I personally don’t think this is odd at all. I was every Disney Princess for Halloween I could be as a kid, and a lot of that probably had to do with wanting to wear pretty dresses, too. Brides are so gorgeous and beautiful, too – what five to six year old wouldn’t want to be one?

Latest Videos From

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) A photo posted by on

For The Drama, Zendaya wore a lovely simple wedding dress for the film before wearing a couple of other white gowns at premieres. I know my favorite has to be at the Los Angeles premiere when exemplified “something old” by rewearing what she donned at her very first Oscars – which happened to be a white gown. After knowing this background about Zendaya’s past with wedding gowns, I’m happy she got to go all out on wedding dresses for The Drama recently.

Zendaya also reportedly recently wore her own wedding dress when she allegedly got married to Tom Holland, but we may never see what it looked like. The pair are couples goals but are notoriously private about their personal lives. Amidst rumors of the two getting married, Zendaya spoke recently about understanding the “parasocial investment” fans have with them while also sharing how important it is for her to “have things for [herself]” outside of the public eye.

You can rent The Drama at home right now and get ready to see Zendaya in The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day this July.