We're Terrible At Organizing Things.' Tom Holland Reveals The Sweet Holiday Scheme He And Zendaya Are Going To Try Next Year

Much ado has been made about Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Christmas celebrations in 2024, particularly after she sported a sparkly ring on her left ring finger at the 2025 Golden Globes awards just a few days later. In fact, however, the Spider-Man actor had spoken about going to America for the holidays this year prior to popping the question. Apparently, they even have a scheme for next year.

Holland shared a lot of details with Dish Podcast ahead of the holidays, and at the time, what seemed to be an innocuous conversation about family gatherings may actually have been a hint about what was to come. The actor admitted his plan to spend the holidays with his “girlfriend’s family,” though in a rare non-spoilery move, he didn’t divulge the “secret” to where they celebrated -- and where he reportedly ultimately proposed to his longtime partner.

However, he did divulge that next year he and Zendaya would like to expand their celebration in a very big way:

I think what we’d like to start doing is rather than like spending it with each family in each year is bring the families together. That’s what I think we want to do next time. [Next] time, ‘cause we’re both actors we’re terrible at organizing things, so it hasn’t happened yet. The thought’s there.

Now the two are reportedly engaged, the combining of their two family Christmases moving forward would make even more sense. In addition to upcoming plans, however, Holland also spoke about his own fond memories of his own family’s holiday celebrations and he referred to them as “noisy”-- in a good way.

Noisy Christmas. My dad’s a stand-up so as kids we were always raised to kind of talk at the dinner table. We would go around and swap stories and all that kind of stuff. So our dinner table is very chatty. There’s no quiet people at the table and even if you are the quiet one the table will bring it out of you eventually. … It’s a good laugh my Christmas.

The description of Tom Holland’s dad, Dominic Holland, as a talker is certainly spot-on. Shortly after his son’s engagement to the Challengers star, he opened up about the proposal, admitting Tom had spoken with Zendaya’s dad before he popped the question , as well as sharing other details. His dad is also a comedian and an award-winning author in his own right.

Holidays can sometimes be tough to navigate, and both the professional careers Holland and Zendaya have chosen as well as the geographical differences between their respective families likely complicate things. However, it sounds like he has a plan for these big life moments moving forward. Or, at least the germ of a plan.