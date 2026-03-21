Yes, Tom Holland Is Hyping Up Zendaya's The Drama, And Fans Can't Get Over It: 'Z's Best Hype Man'

Zendaya has a lot of 2026 movies on the way (plus, Euphoria Season 3), and even though The Drama is one of them that Tom Holland isn’t in, he’s helping her promote it anyway. So obviously, fans are swooning over how publicly supportive the actor is of his real-life partner… yet again.

In a couple of weeks, Zendaya’s latest movie The Drama will hit theaters. Check out how Tom Holland posted about it:

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) A photo posted by on

The upcoming A24 movie has Zendaya playing the wife-to-be of a character played by Robert Pattinson. The couple’s wedding plans get derailed when one half of the couple learns something unsettling about the other’s past. It’s kind of ironic to see Holland posting about a movie about Zendaya getting married, because the word on the street is that he and the actress privately tied the knot recently. Zendaya also recently wore a white dress at The Drama premiere. So, all the alleged wedding talk is timely considering the movie the actress is promoting.

Article continues below

Tom Holland shared in the Instagram post that he “honestly couldn’t be more excited” for the public to see The Drama. He claimed the romantic black comedy is going to “floor” people before asking them to get their tickets for the upcoming movie. Check out what’s going on in the comment section:

“Z’s best hype man since day one!🙂‍↕️” - @tomhollandsdaya

“Back to the Zendaya fan club posts” - @laisfonteless

“WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE KING” - @officialhannahsarah

“Always supporting ur girl !!! Ur the best Tom 🥹❤️🙌🏻 I can't wait to see this masterpiece of movie 💯” - @ivanaaa_d1

“Is there an award for most supportive husband of the year? Or at least best couple?” - @aeqamee

“👏A WHOLE POST! 👏TAKE NOTES! 👏SUPPORT WHO YOU LOVE 👏” - @moanabihh

Holland is proving once again why these two are so beloved as a couple! The actor has made a habit of doing this in recent years, too, previously hyping up Challengers on his social media when that came out, along with posting before her red carpet looks. He posted her 2024 Met Gala appearance and one of her Dune: Part 2 premiere fashion moments.

While Tom Holland is great at stepping away and giving Zendaya her own moments while he hypes her up from the sidelines, the couple will also be both in the limelight together this summer when their two shared projects come out. They are both in The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which both come out this July.

Funny enough, Robert Pattinson actually has Tom Holland beat, considering he’s in three movies this year with Zendaya: The Drama, The Odyssey and Dune: Part 3. Check out the pair of actors in The Drama trailer below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anyway, I guess we better do what Tom Holland says and go see The Drama in theaters starting on April 3. Tickets are now on sale.