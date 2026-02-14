OK, I Am Living For This Fan Idea About What They Should Do With The F1 Sequel (And How Tom Cruise Could Be Involved)
Make this movie now.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Brad Pitt’s F1 was a massive box office hit last year, a noteworthy accomplishment considering the movie was an original IP. However, any movie that isn’t already part of a franchise still has the potential to become one, and it appears that may be in the cards for the racing movie. And after hearing one fan's idea for a sequel that involves Tom Cruise, I'd be all for it.
While nothing is set in stone, early development has apparently begun on a sequel to F1. The first step in creating any movie is coming up with a story to tell, and one post from @miguelaraizac on Twitter reacting to the news of the potential sequel has already pitched a basic concept that is so perfect that the idea has gone viral. And that idea is to reunite the Interview with a Vampire co-stars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. The post reads (translated from Spanish)…
Make this happen. Sign the talent. I love it not only because it would put Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise back in a movie together, but because a pitch like this would actually set up Tom Cruise as the “bad guy” in the story, which is something that we don’t see very often.
Considering that F1 made over $600 million globally on its own, a sequel that also had Tom Cruise making $1 billion doesn’t even seem like that big a stretch. It feels like a guarantee. Everybody who saw F1 in theaters would probably be buying tickets in advance to see a sequel that’s going even bigger and the added star power of Cruise would surely draw in people who didn’t see F1 until it was available with their Apple TV subscription.
Apple TV+: $12.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial
If you haven't seen F1 yet then grab an Apple TV subscription and give it a look, just in asre a sequel ends up happening.
Offer available globally, prices vary.
Tom Cruise’s name had already appeared associated with F1 by virtue of the fact that the racing film from Joseph Kosinski came a few years after he directed Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. There’s also the fact that both movies were produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Bruckheimer also produced Days of Thunder, Cruise’s own racing movie back in 1990. Plus, the two actors did work together a very long time ago, as I mentioned earlier.
In fact, the idea of getting Pitt and Cruise together in a movie that was a sequel to both F1 and Days of Thunder had actually already been pitched. Joseph Kosinski brought up the idea recently, and while he was clearly joking, it could work.
A great deal was made of the fact that Brad Pitt did his own racing in F1. Tom Cruise is known for doing his own stunts, so any theoretical sequel that included both of them would absolutely see them both doing their own driving, and you can bet such a movie would make a big deal out of that.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The odds of an F1 sequel happening at all are unknown, and the odds of a story like this happening would seem to be a pretty long shot. Still, the idea isn’t impossible, and that means I’ll be pulling for it.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.