OK, I Am Living For This Fan Idea About What They Should Do With The F1 Sequel (And How Tom Cruise Could Be Involved)

Brad Pitt’s F1 was a massive box office hit last year, a noteworthy accomplishment considering the movie was an original IP. However, any movie that isn’t already part of a franchise still has the potential to become one, and it appears that may be in the cards for the racing movie. And after hearing one fan's idea for a sequel that involves Tom Cruise, I'd be all for it.

While nothing is set in stone, early development has apparently begun on a sequel to F1. The first step in creating any movie is coming up with a story to tell, and one post from @miguelaraizac on Twitter reacting to the news of the potential sequel has already pitched a basic concept that is so perfect that the idea has gone viral. And that idea is to reunite the Interview with a Vampire co-stars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. The post reads (translated from Spanish)…

Pitt is forced to return to APX and face off against an old rival from a new, modern team…and the rival is played by Tom Cruise. Pitt vs Cruise One billion dollars

Make this happen. Sign the talent. I love it not only because it would put Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise back in a movie together, but because a pitch like this would actually set up Tom Cruise as the “bad guy” in the story, which is something that we don’t see very often.

Considering that F1 made over $600 million globally on its own, a sequel that also had Tom Cruise making $1 billion doesn’t even seem like that big a stretch. It feels like a guarantee. Everybody who saw F1 in theaters would probably be buying tickets in advance to see a sequel that’s going even bigger and the added star power of Cruise would surely draw in people who didn’t see F1 until it was available with their Apple TV subscription.

Tom Cruise’s name had already appeared associated with F1 by virtue of the fact that the racing film from Joseph Kosinski came a few years after he directed Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. There’s also the fact that both movies were produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Bruckheimer also produced Days of Thunder, Cruise’s own racing movie back in 1990. Plus, the two actors did work together a very long time ago, as I mentioned earlier.

In fact, the idea of getting Pitt and Cruise together in a movie that was a sequel to both F1 and Days of Thunder had actually already been pitched. Joseph Kosinski brought up the idea recently, and while he was clearly joking, it could work.

A great deal was made of the fact that Brad Pitt did his own racing in F1. Tom Cruise is known for doing his own stunts, so any theoretical sequel that included both of them would absolutely see them both doing their own driving, and you can bet such a movie would make a big deal out of that.

The odds of an F1 sequel happening at all are unknown, and the odds of a story like this happening would seem to be a pretty long shot. Still, the idea isn’t impossible, and that means I’ll be pulling for it.