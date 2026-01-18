I Now Get Why Everyone Is Talking About The His And Hers Finale, But I Can’t Stop Thinking About It For Other Reasons

His and Hers is the latest buzzworthy Netflix limited series. The mystery TV show follows an estranged married couple who try to solve a series of murders in their hometown. It takes plenty of twists and turns, but it’s the big final reveal that has the biggest payoff.

You find yourself genuinely shocked and impressed by the final few minutes — at least I did. This thrilling finale deserves some more discussion.

Warning: His and Hers spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

I Am Impressed By How Everything Worked With The His And Hers Final Twist

A year later, Anna (Tessa Thompson) and Jack (Jon Bernthal) have successfully repaired their marriage and life. However, Richard (Pablo Schreiber) continues to deny that Lexy (Rebecca Rittenhouse) and he were involved in the murders. While in her mother’s home, Anna begins to read a letter in which her mother confesses to all the murders. She committed them as an act of revenge on Anna’s behalf.

Alice (Crystal Fox) has been faking her memory loss and signs of dementia so she can commit the crimes without anyone questioning her. I knew Richard and Lexy were innocent of this crime, but I didn’t suspect Alice as the culprit. However, the reveal completely worked and may rank high among great TV twists.

The show (and most likely Alice Feeney’s source material) explains everything well. Therefore, you may have some skepticism that an older woman could really commit all these crimes successfully, but you accept it enough to believe it. Additionally, every new revealed detail makes things more exciting and fun. You can’t help but admire the twist and respect Alice for doing what she felt was right; she is a criminal with justifiable motives. The His and Her ending twist is the type that I love as a mystery fan because it took me on a wild ride, but made sense. It’s not a simple ending with obvious reveals, but something more complex and interesting. Make more mothers serial killers.

The Ending Was A Little Bit Silly, But Still Powerful

I loved that Alice committed these crimes to right the wrongs done to her daughter. However, realistically, I am not sure someone of Alice’s age could really physically commit so many crimes. She probably grows tired, or may not have the physical strength or stamina to stab someone that many times. Before her killing spree, Alice seemed like a bit of a homebody. She wasn’t out here building muscle. Still, the series succeeds in explaining that it wasn’t really about physical abilities as much as it was about her cleverness and planning.

She got away with so many crimes because she killed by surprise. They underestimated her, and that’s how she bested all these women. Nevertheless, some logistical problems remain with the actual murders. However, I can put my logical brain aside and just admire this twist. Alice commits these crimes because she loves her daughter so much. It’s about the power and strength that come with a love so deep and pure. It’s a great series to show single parents in a positive way.

You do anything for your child, including murder. It’s also about not letting age or frailty affect one's life. Alice knew people would overlook and underestimate her because of her age. They discard her. Priya (Sunita Mani) mentions how, in her culture, they respect and continue to look after their elders. This line showcases how so many people don’t treat older people with the same standards. Alice’s crime success feels like a win for seniors who are looked down upon and disrespected. Don’t doubt their abilities. They just may outsmart everyone.

I Am Completely Shocked That I Didn’t See The His And Hers Ending Coming

I am someone who immediately begins to try to figure out who committed the crime the moment we start to meet these characters. My initial guess was that Richard and Lexy did it. Lexy was Catherine, and this was her way of getting revenge for her sexual assault. However, as His and Hers went on, I felt that it was too obvious and simple. I then suspected that Anna actually was killing everyone as her own revenge for her sexual assault. Only very briefly did I think Alice may have been the real serial killer. Therefore, the story managed to trick me enough that I didn’t solve the case before the reveal.

This is rare, and it made me enjoy the show more. I did not read Alice Feeney’s novel, but now, I wonder if the reveal would have been more obvious in book form, or her clever twist stays that way until the final few pages. Either way, any mystery story that keeps me guessing until the end, and I still don’t see it coming, deserves so much praise in my opinion.

The Twist Felt Satisfying, And I Only Had A Tiny Bit Of Sympathy For The Victims

I sometimes feel bad for the victims in these great mystery shows or movies. I must decide if I feel like their crimes justify all the murders. His and Hers convinces me that all the characters — except maybe Richard — deserved their fate. Lexy, I felt a little more sympathy for because she was also victimized and almost fully sexually assaulted. However, her lack of remorse for killing her sister showed that she wasn’t innocent and deserved some sort of punishment.

She also could have attempted to help Anna, but left her to be assaulted. The other murdered characters seemed beyond redemption by the time they're killed. Additionally, all of Alice’s actions felt justified in the context of the plot. They had it coming.

I Thought There Were A Lot Of Inspirational Messages That Came With The His And Hers Twist

I really thought His and Hers had one very profound message: don’t underestimate older people. That wasn’t a huge part of the show, but it resonated and played a bigger part in the story than you realized until the ending. It's not often that older characters get to be morally dubious, but many movies that highlight them in this way often have a richer story. It’s this twist that made His and Hers a must-watch during its premiere week.

I also really enjoyed the show's message about the power and bond between mothers and daughters. Anna’s daughter’s death destroys her. Alice’s guilt over what happened leads to her break with sanity and reason. This leads to some great female rage and revenge. His and Hers has a lot of strong female characters, both villains and heroes. The male characters are fine, but it’s clear that the women run this show, and it's better because of this fact.

Stream His and Hers on Netflix.