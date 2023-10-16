We Can Thank Comic-Con For The Cute Photos Of Chris Evans Wearing A Wedding Ring For The First Time After Confirming Marriage To Alba Baptista

Chris Evans is a married man in love! The actor married partner Alba Baptista in a private ceremony in Boston this September, which was kept super under wraps from the press, despite famous attendees like Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner. Evans confirmed his marital status at New York Comic-Con where he revealed the couple had two ceremonies: one in his Boston hometown, and one in Portugal, where Baptista is from. The Marvel alum also debuted his wedding ring in fan pictures from the event, further proving the actor is definitely off the market.

It's tradition for fans to have the opportunity to snap pictures with their favorite stars at Comic-Con, and the event in New York was no exception. The actor may not have been able to promote his work due to stipulations of the SAG-AFTRA strike, but Evans still posed with fans who have supported him over the years. A recent picture shared on X (formally Twitter) from the event shows the Snowpiercer actor with a fan wearing his very visible wedding ring. You can see the picture below:

so happy to meet chris evans again 🥹 @NY_Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/JdU47PyhjBOctober 13, 2023 See more

I love to see the Captain America actor proudly talking about his relationship and wedding, showcasing his love publicly, especially after keeping his relationship status a secret for so long. Evans revealed he had been in a relationship with Baptista for over a year last November during his Sexiest Man Alive interview for People. The couple has gotten more open about giving fans a glimpse into their relationship after the revelation, and Evans even posted adorable photos with Baptista on Valentine’s Day. However, they still allegedly had wedding guests sign NDAs when RSVPing to their nuptials, so they still seem committed to keeping their personal lives personal.

Still, Evans can't seem to conceal his happiness in married life. He was practically glowing in pictures from Comic-Con, excited to interact with fans after his very eventful and love-filled summer. An insider recently revealed that Evans is even looking towards starting a family with Baptista very soon, so maybe the Avengers star will be becoming a dad in the near future. For now though, the couple seems to be basking in the glow of their new commitment to each other.

Even with all the exciting news about the couple, the wedding ring debut is just the icing on the cake. Comic-Con seems to have become a common place for ring reveals, as Scarlett Johansson sported her engagement ring from Colin Jost for the first time at San Diego Comic Con in 2019. Who knew Comic-Con was such a stage for these big moments, and Evans seemingly learned from his Avengers: Endgame co-star when it comes to navigating a relationship in public life. Hopefully we will see more photos of the ring as fans post pictures from the weekend.

You can see Chris Evans in his latest film Pain Hustlers, which will be available to stream on October 27th for Netflix subscribers. For more information on other movies heading to cinemas and streaming this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.