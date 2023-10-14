Chris Evans Confirmed His Marriage To Alba Baptista, And Shared Sweet Details About Their Two Wedding Ceremonies

It’s true, Chris Evans is a married man! Reports swirled last month that the Marvel actor reportedly tied the knot with Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista in an intimate ceremony in Boston . However, on Saturday Evans confirmed the milestone during an appearance at New York Comic Con. Hearts across the world may be crushed that the Sexiest Man Alive is officially off the market, but it sounds like Evans’ heart is full now that he's a husband.

Chris Evans made his first public appearance since his wedding at New York Comic Con. He flaunted a gold wedding band while attending a panel and meeting fans for autographs and photo ops. During the panel conversation (via Page Six ), Evans said this:

I got married. It was really, really great.

Evans was met with cheers from the crowd as he confirmed he and Alba Baptista had in fact tied the knot. He expanded on how the couple said their vows, saying this:

We kind of had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast, we did one in Portugal — my wife’s Portuguese. But they were just … wonderful and beautiful. It’s a lot planning a wedding — for those of you who are married you know, it takes a lot out of you.

Per previous reports, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista apparently wed at their home in Boston, Massachusetts, where Evans was also born. For the ceremony attendees were apparently asked to sign NDAs and hand over their phones to maintain their privacy about the celebration. Marvel co-stars of Evans such as Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth were allegedly among the guests.

As Evans shared during NYCC, the couple also shared a second celebration in Alba Baptista’s own home of Portugal. Baptista was born in Lisbon, Portugal, and she worked as an actress in the country before she nabbed her first English-language role with Warrior Nun, which can be watched with a Netflix subscription.

During the panel, Evans shared that wedding planning took a lot out of them both (as it commonly does) but now that it’s all over, they’ve been just enjoying and getting excited for his “favorite season” which is autumn. As he continued:

Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.

News of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s romance first was made known publicly in the fall of last year, when we learned that the couple had been together for a year already . This past Valentine’s Day, Evans packed on the social media PDA by sharing numerous photos of himself and Alba Baptista happy and in love.