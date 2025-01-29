Lucy Liu, With Her Girl Drew, Cameron D And Demi Reunited To Celebrate The Substance (And Talk Charlie's Angels Bikini Scene)
It's a Full Throttle reunion!
Demi Moore has been receiving a lot of praise for starring in one of the best horror movies we’ve seen in years, The Substance – and was CinemaBlend’s collective favorite movie of 2024. On top of Moore being nominated for Best Actress by the Academy, she reunited with her fellow Charlie's Angels alums over 20 years after being in Full Throttle. Her conversation with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu saw the iconic Hollywood actresses talking about Moore's powerful movie and her iconic FT bikini scene, of course.
The Charlie’s Angels Reunited With Demi Moore To Celebrate The Substance
Just recently, Cameron Diaz was asked about reviving Charlie’s Angels, following her return to acting for Netflix's Back In Action. It's unclear if that'll happen, but I'll certainly take Lucy Liu, Barrymore and Diaz appearing on Zoom together to celebrate Demi Moore’s The Substance performance for Vanity Fair. During their conversation, Lucy Liu said this of Moore’s Oscar-nominated work:
Imagine having all the Charlie’s Angels in your corner? Cameron Diaz was also very affected by Moore’s work in The Substance as well, saying this:
In The Substance, Moore plays a fictional Hollywood star named Elisabeth Sparkle who is fired from her aerobics TV show on her 50th birthday. While wrestling with no longer being valued in her industry, she decides to take a black market drug that allows her to create and be a "younger, more beautiful, more perfect" version of herself (played by Margaret Qualley) every two weeks. However, the drug leads to some complications in her life… to say the least.
With all of that in mind, the Mask star also applauded the way Coralie Fargeat's movie for how it “shredded” what a motion picture about the film industry could be and did it in the most “audacious, violent, crazy way that you could possibly do it.” The conversation on the Academy Awards contender was stimulating as was the recollection of the bikini scene from Full Throttle.
How Demi Moore Reflected On The Charlie’s Angels Bikini Scene With Her Co-Stars
Along with Demi Moore getting some major props from her former co-stars for The Substance, Drew Barrymore also lauded the Brat Pack member for joining Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle years ago. That casting came right after the actress had walked away from acting for a time. By that time, Moore had a ton of big movies under her belt. Barrymore talked about how Moore was a “badass” for walking away “at the height of success and taken time for herself” to raise her kids before returning to the business. Moore then said this:
Amid her promotion of The Substance, Demi Moore’s bikini scene from the action comedy has come up a few times. The Oscar nominee recalled chatter around her being in a bikini for the 2003 movie felt very “heightened” due to all the talk about how she looked. In regard to the scene, Moore has also admitted that she had no idea it would spark “such a big conversation,” but felt like it was just because she was 40.
It’s so great to see Demi Moore getting some support from her former co-stars and having some solid conversations with them about The Substance, Full Throttle and the film industry as a whole. I know I'll be rooting for her when the 97th Academy Awards air on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.