‘It Was Already Determined That You Should Look Like S–t’: Demi Moore Recalls Public’s Reaction To Her Wearing A Bikini At 40 In A Charlie’s Angels Movie

Demi Moore has been the center of attention lately for being in one of the buzziest 2024 movies , The Substance. Considering the acclaimed horror movie has Moore playing an aging Hollywood actress dealing with the pitfalls of beauty standards, she's been talking about her own experiences over the years. One moment from her career that she’s been reflecting about is the bikini scene in 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, which she filmed at 40. Her latest comments on the role dive deeper into how the public often perceives women after their 20s and 30s.

When Demi Moore starred alongside Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore in the Charlie’s Angels sequel, she had the chance to play one of the best female villains in film history , Madison Lee. As Moore recalled in an interview with Elle , she wasn’t expecting it to cause so much chatter. In her words:

I never imagined in a million years that the shot of me in Charlie’s Angels would become such a big conversation. But I was 40, which meant I shouldn’t have a body that was desirable—that’s what I challenged. I feel like we all have a role to play in life, to be of service, and for whatever reason, I feel like that has been something I’ve been called to do. But I don’t think it would’ve been such a big deal if I hadn’t been of an age that, at that time, it was already determined that you should look like shit.

The Ghost star looked absolutely stunning and completely toned when she appeared in a bikini for a Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle sequence on a beach. As the actress spoke to, at the time baring skin as she turned 40 led to a lot of conversation about that scene in particular and it led her to question her place in Hollywood. Not too long ago, the star shared additional thoughts on the hoopla surrounding her Full Throttle scene and how it had her feeling like she “didn’t belong” at the time.

Along with opening up about her experience working on the film, Demi Moore spoke on how she thinks women are perceived nowadays. As she continued:

I do think that’s changed, and now I happen to be 62 at a point where we need to reevaluate the desirability of a woman who has gone through menopause. Women used to be relegated to the sidelines, made to be, in fact, almost asexual. It’s not like I’ve set out to redefine that; it’s really that I’ve just been trying to find what’s truthful and authentic within myself—and if I can do that, then hopefully that reflects for others.

Moore was absolutely pushed out of her comfort zone for The Substance , as the role required her to take part in nude sequences alongside Margaret Qualley to tell the movie’s intense message about the pitfalls of society’s harsh body standards on women. The actress plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a former movie star, who gets kicked off her aerobics TV show on her 50th birthday. When she learns about a new black market drug called “The Substance,” which will allow her to be young again every other week, she only slips further into her own self loathing over her aging.

Directed by Coralie Fargeat, the creepy flick is absolutely one of the best horror movies to come out of recent years, based on what critics are saying about Moore's film as well as the audience reactions. Considering the Scarlet Letter actress' own experiences with Hollywood and talk about her body as she ages, undoubtedly the movie spoke to her in deep ways.

But, all of that aside, good on Demi Moore for being real about the buzz that surrounded her Charlie's Angels scene, which is just downright stunning.