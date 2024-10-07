Ludacris Reveals How AI Has Found Its Way Onto The Fast And Furious Sets, And The Results Are Hilarious

For a series as focused on bleeding edge technology as the Fast Saga, it’s kind of crazy that the series hasn’t made any mention of AI tech being used to produce Universal’s high octane blockbusters. But with Fast X’s sequel skipping the crop of upcoming 2025 movies , that milestone still looks to be on the horizon in the near future.

Which leaves this question to be answered: could there have been a more appropriate introduction than series star Chris “Ludacris” Bridges showing off the hilarious results? AI is apparently hard at work in the service of continuing the Fast & Furious timeline into the next year.

As you’ll see in the image shared by Ludacris on social media, we shouldn’t worry too much about this technology replacing actors in the near future:

With what we know about Fast 11 indicating that the next, and potentially final slide in the Vin Diesel-led ensemble franchise, will land in 2026, the world is still waiting for a huge piece of closure. That’s because Fast X’s insane ending left some pretty huge questions in the air, and even the reason for the reappearance of Dwayne Johnson as Agent Luke Hobbs doesn’t look to be any clearer.

Oh, and there’s also the fate of Dom, his son and the rest of the group hanging in the balance of what happens next. Believe it or not, that’s exactly what I think this shot is hinting at in the Fast & Furious sequel ahead. As we’re seeing pretty wild renderings of characters Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) from the money-printing franchise screaming for dear life, we might be seeing how these particular folks are going to appear in the opening moments of Fast X’s direct sequel.

Which hopefully, for the sakes of the pictured cast and their likenesses, ends with a rough, but solid landing. After all, we wouldn't want to see any dear friends from the Fast crime family depart at the beginning of whatever this next final ride entails. But as Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) has shown us in Fast X's past, what we want and what's going to happen aren't always the same thing.

However, as of this moment, that is still one of the many mysteries that hold firm in the world of the Fast Saga. Fast 11, or whatever this new entry into the Torretto family scrapbook will be called, is set to arrive in theaters at an undetermined point in 2026. In the meantime, you can currently stream Fast X through access to a Prime Video subscription, which is not only a completed film, but looks way better than any of the AI models could have predicted.