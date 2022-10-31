Luke Evans Weighs In On James Bond Changes As His Name Is Tossed Around To Replace Daniel Craig

Luke Evans is known for having played many iconic characters including Dracula and Gaston from Beauty and the Beast. Lately, it's been rumored that his name is being tossed around for another legendary role: 007. While Daniel Craig’s replacement is far from decided upon, Evans certainly looks the part and never shies away from interesting projects. Amidst the James Bond rumors, the Hobbit alum commented on the history of the iconic spy franchise, and why he believes so many people have been drawn to it over the years.

Luke Evans weighed in on the prolific English character during an interview with The Independent. The cerebral actor also shared thoughts on how Daniel Craig’s iteration of the operative differed from those of his predecessors. When discussing the franchise's appeal, he shot down the notion that people are drawn to the more sensual aspects of it:

We’re not in the Roger Moore [era] where he sleeps with five women per film, that’s not really what he’s about anymore. I think people are more interested in the spectacle, the story.

There was certainly more of an interest in Bond's spy capabilities than in his womanizing ways during Daniel Craig's tenure. Female characters like Lashana Lynch’s Nomi and Ana de Armas’ Paloma also have much more agency in No Time To Die than say, Britt Ekland had The Man with the Golden Gun. There have even been rumors that a woman could play the spy, which would flip tradition on its head. The Dracula Untold star's observation may be an indication of how he'd like to approach the franchise if he were to land the part.

Luke Evans is hardly the only actor being considered to play Bond, of course. Idris Elba has historically been a fan favorite, despite being out of the age range the producers are reportedly looking at. Henry Cavill’s name has also been consistently thrown in as well as has Rocketman’s Richard Madden. In addition, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean-Page have been discussed as a contender. Really, it seems that almost every handsome, English actor has at one point been mentioned when discussing who the next Bond actor could be. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson clearly have plans for the iconic character, but we'll just have to wait for an official announcement to learn more about it.

It remains to be seen whether Luke Evans actually ends up with the role, though it can be said that he's been quite busy as of late. He's currently leading a series titled Echo 3 for AppleTV+, which is set to premiere in November. And he more recently lent his voice to Robert Zemeckis' live-action Pinocchio movie, which can be streamed using a Disney+ subscription.

Until a new 007 star is officially announced, let the speculation continue. While you wait for news, you can learn about where you can watch every James Bond film, including those from the Daniel Craig era. You can also plan your next trip to the movies by check out our 2022 movie release schedule.