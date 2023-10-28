Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Embracing Change After Sharing Candid Breakup Post

Fans have rallied around Lupita Nyong’o since she announced her split from her partner, Selema Masekela, after having been with him for over a year. The Oscar winner eventually reciprocated the love by thanking them for their post-breakup support. As Nyong’o starts to truly step into her post-relationship life, she opened up about embracing change after sharing her headline-making breakup post.

The Black Panther star has kept fans up to date about her new life by way of her Instagram. So it was only right that she shared the next step in the post-breakup process. She decided to debut the newest addition to her family: a cat named Yoyo. The 40-year-old actress -- who admitted to previously being afraid of cats -- revealed just what led her to add the furry creature to her life, saying:

Introducing my new companion, Yoyo! I have historically been afraid of cats, but when my life was altered instantly recently, a little voice whispered to me that it was time to embrace change and new possibilities. So, a dear friend (shoutout Palmer Hefferan!) held my hand through the process and took me to visit my first animal shelters. I fostered Yoyo from Best Friends Adoption Center, and 3 days into it, I knew I could not give him up.

Lupita Nyong'o is fascinated and enamored by her new four-legged friend. One also can't help but get the impression the cat has been a source of comfort for her in the aftermath of her relationship. It's wonderful to see that's she's decided to embrace what life had to offer rather than sitting at home and dwelling on less-than-positive thoughts. Nyong'o has always been a positive force while in the limelight, and many would surely agree when I say she deserves all the positivity life has to offer.

What's unclear, though, is whether or not this pet adoption was already in the works before the star parted ways with her ex or after. Regardless of whether it was mere coincidence or not, Yoyo has appears to have made the Us star’s world a little brighter. And don't just take my word for it. Look at the Hollywood A-lister’s adorable post, which features some sweet pics of her and the little fur baby:

It's quite lovely seeing the actress and her pet cuddling up and admiring each other. The photo with an unbothered Yoyo lying near the Emmy winner while she's in full couture is a particularly sweet representation of their growing friendship. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star’s rundown of his personality was cute and insightful. All in all, the presence of so many details shows she’s becoming a true cat mom.

As Yoyo continues to purr his way into the actress heart, she was recently spotted at a Janelle Monae concert with Joshua Jackson following his recent divorce announcement from Jodie Turner-Smith. Of course, neither actor has commented on the romance speculation that's since been swirling around them. Otherwise, up until the breakup, Lupita Nyong'o had kept a low profile as actors across Hollywood remain on strike. As for what she has coming up, Nyong'o joined the A Quiet Place franchise, as she's starring in the spinoff movie, Day One. It's unclear what she'll ultimately work on after the ongoing SAG-AFTRA labor dispute goes on. But when she returns to work, I wouldn't be surprised if her new cat accompanies her to set.

In the meantime, watch some of Lupita Nyong'o's best movies across multiple streaming platforms. Also, look over our schedule of 2023 new movie releases for info on flicks headed to theaters soon.