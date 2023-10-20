'A Love Suddenly And Devastatingly Extinguished': Lupita Nyong'o And Her Partner Have Split After A Year Together

Breakups are never easy, but there is surely an added level of complexity when you’re someone in the public eye. It’s even more difficult when the end of the relationship seemingly comes from nowhere. Such is the case with Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o who has announced on Instagram that she has had to “publicly disassociate” herself from Selema Masekela, who she had been with for about a year.

Nyong’o opens the post by acknowledging that this may not be the best time to publicly share personal details, with much worse things currently happening in the world. However, she felt it was important to make a statement regarding the end of the relationship that has clearly not ended on the best of terms. The statement reads in part...

At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.

Lupita Nyong’o never mentions TV host Selema Masekela by name, but references “deception” that has taken place and says she can “no longer trust” the person from whom she has had to separate herself. She doesn’t go into any further detail, so it’s unclear exactly what happened, though it seems likely that details, at least in the form of rumors will be along shortly.

Responses to the post have been overwhelmingly supportive, with a few major names speaking out in what is clearly a difficult time for the actress. Director Ava Duverney posted words of encouragement to the actress, saying…

We lift you up with love and sisterhood. Your miracles are all around you. Let us count them in confidence and in faith. Xo

It certainly does seem to be a season for celebrity breakups for one reason or another. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have recently filed for divorce, as has Hugh Jackman who had been with his wife for 30 years. Brittany Spears is also getting divorced. Whatever the reasons and whatever the length of the relationship, it’s never easy to go through this.

Although in those cases, it at least appears from the outside that the couples simply grew apart, as many do. Here it appears there was something more going on as Lupita Nyong’o is clearly accusing her former partner of something, which has caused the split. Selema Masekela has yet to make any sort of public comment about the split. He’s also removed comments from his Instagram account.

Here is Lupita Nyong'o's full statement.

One hopes that Lupita Nyong’o will find some peace moving forward from whatever it was that made her need to move on from this relationship. She certainly has a lot of support from both friends and fans.