Lupita Nyong'o's Quiet Place Spinoff Is Lining Up A Stranger Things Star

Lupita Nyong’o is officially leading the A Quiet Place prequel film, Day One. The John Krasinski helmed horror franchise has experienced massive success and now will be stepping back to explore new facets of the film series. However, it looks like Black Panther actress won’t be doing it alone, as a certain Stranger Things breakout star will be joining the actress in the franchise.

According to Deadline, Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn is currently in negotiations to star opposite Nyong’o in the much anticipated project. The spinoff film will be directed and written by Michael Sarnoski, who is best known for the Nicolas Cage film, Pig. This differs from the previous A Quiet Place iterations, which were helmed by John Krasinski. It is rumored this film will center around different characters than its predecessors, so Emily Blunt and Krasinski likely won’t reprise their roles.

Joseph Quinn became a fan-favorite actor after appearing as Eddie Munson in Season 4 of the popular Netflix sci-fi series, Stranger Things. While the character sadly dies at the end of the season, Eddie Munson was such a stand out character that many fans have been theorizing on how he can come back in Season 5. Unfortunately, the Duffer Brothers have squashed any rumors of a return. Quinn has also starred in projects like Game of Thrones and the BBC One series Les Miserables.

Along with A Quiet Place: Day One, Quinn has also been cast in a UK independent film titled Hoard, which will be a directorial debut for Luna Carmoon. Like Stranger Things, the film will be set during the 1980s and will co-star BAFTA-nominated Hayley Squires and Saura Lightfoot Leon. Due to his newfound popularity, this is likely just the beginning for Quinn, who might just become one of Hollywood‘s biggest stars.

While plot details of A Quiet Place: Day One are still very much under wraps, what we do know is that the film will take place on the first day of the alien invasion that prompts the events of the first two films. For context, the first film takes place on Day 89, and the subsequent film takes place after the events of its predecessor. However, A Quiet Place 2 does feature a flashback scene from Day One of the invasion, so this may act as a sneak peak for what’s in store for the upcoming prequel.

A Quiet Place: Day One isn’t set to hit theaters until March 8, 2024. In the meantime, fans of the franchise can catch the first two films with a Paramount+ subscription. In addition, Joseph Quinn fans can check out our feature on where else to catch the actor's previous performances. For more information on other films hitting theaters in the near future, check out our 2023 movie release schedule.