M. Night Shyamalan Shares Sweet Memories Of Bruce Willis Following The Sixth Sense Actor’s Retirement

One of Bruce Willis’ best movies was The Sixth Sense where he played a child psychologist looking to help a terrified little boy who could see ghosts. They collaborated on more movies together like Unbreakable, Split, and Glass. After news came out about the veteran actor's retirement due to a health condition , The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan shares sweet memories he had with him.

It’s no wonder The Sixth Sense is M. Night Shyamalan’s top-ranked film. Compared to seeing Bruce Willis as the action hero we were used to, he truly brought out his emotional range with the role of Dr. Malcolm Crowe. During an interview with ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton, the twist-ending director spoke about the fond memories he had with the Die Hard actor.

He is this blue collar hero that I grew up with, and not just for me but for Quentin [Tarantino] and Wes [Anderson], and you name it, Fifth Element. Every time, he took risks and just jumped in, and when he believed in you, he was just behind you, and would be the muscle behind you to go ‘Hey, go for it.’ On Sixth Sense on the first Friday, they said ‘Bruce Willis wants to talk to you in his trailer,’ I was like ‘Oh my God!’ I was twenty-whatever and I was like ‘Oh no. He’s gonna yell at me.’ I went over to the [trailer]… he was like ‘I’ve only felt this one other time, what you made me feel, [which was] with Pulp Fiction and Quentin.’ …It was tough to get on his good side, but once you did, he was your big brother and just fought for you in any circumstance.

It must have been a true privilege for M. Night Shyamalan to have had the opportunity to work with Bruce Willis when he did. It was announced last March that the Golden Globe-winning actor was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects your ability to communicate. The Oscar-nominated director was one of the many to speak out after the retirement announcement saying “he will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid.” This retired actor is lucky enough to receive the support of his wife and many others reportedly working with “several professionals” and an assistant at home. Love and support is the best thing for anyone to have during a difficult time.

Afer The Sixth Sense, M. Night Shyamalan worked with Bruce Willis in Unbreakable a year later. He once again took on the lead as the sole survivor of a train crash due to his superpower abilities. This early superhero film's origins came only from Shyamalan’s creative mind with no association with Marvel or DC, which is definitely a rarity today. Then came Split starring James McAvoy about a man with dissociative identity disorder. The shocking twist that came at the end featured Willis reprising his Unbreakable role, revealing a trilogy on our hands that concluded with Glass. That’s how you know it must have been a wonder for Shyamalan to collaborate with Willis during The Sixth Sense if he couldn't let him go.

As for what M. Night Shyamalan has going for him now, he’s got his mind-bending Apple TV+ series Servant heading into its fourth and final season on January 13th. There’s also the upcoming release of Knock at the Cabin that reveals an apocalyptic twist. A family of three held hostage is being told one family member needs to be sacrificed in order to save the world from apocalyptic ruin. And surprise surprise, Shyamalan has already landed another movie with the plot under wraps, but with an April 2024 release. Even if this psychological thriller director’s films don’t get the best reception every time, we can at least give him credit for his originality and for taking risks with his ideas.