New Furiosa Trailer Offers Blistering Action And Massive Connections To Mad Max: Fury Road
Behold, the woman who fought the world!
In the world of the Mad Max movies, the story of Max Rockatansky is more of a tall tale than a set mythos. While George Miller’s overall story seems to flow rather nicely between the Mel Gibson and Tom Hardy incarnations, it’s not exactly a consistent universe. However, when it comes to the 2024 movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, consistency looks like it’s back on the menu.
Thanks to Anya Taylor-Joy’s incarnation being firmly planted in the past that Charlize Theron’s character spoke of in Mad Max: Fury Road, there’s just as many connections to the past as there are moments of blistering action prowess on display.
As Warner Bros. released the latest trailer to this long awaited prequel, there’s a lot to take in with what we’re seeing. And part of that is thanks to Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) seeming to have partnered with the most unlikely of allies: the younger Immortan Joe.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s release date of May 24th is probably a huge comfort for fans of this series, and this character. And of course, if you're looking to brush up on your Mad Max: Fury Road history, you can catch that lovely day of chaos through access to an Apple TV+ subscription, at the time of this publication.
More to come…
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
