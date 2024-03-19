New Furiosa Trailer Offers Blistering Action And Massive Connections To Mad Max: Fury Road

In the world of the Mad Max movies, the story of Max Rockatansky is more of a tall tale than a set mythos. While George Miller’s overall story seems to flow rather nicely between the Mel Gibson and Tom Hardy incarnations, it’s not exactly a consistent universe. However, when it comes to the 2024 movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, consistency looks like it’s back on the menu.

Thanks to Anya Taylor-Joy’s incarnation being firmly planted in the past that Charlize Theron’s character spoke of in Mad Max: Fury Road, there’s just as many connections to the past as there are moments of blistering action prowess on display.

As Warner Bros. released the latest trailer to this long awaited prequel, there’s a lot to take in with what we’re seeing. And part of that is thanks to Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) seeming to have partnered with the most unlikely of allies: the younger Immortan Joe.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s release date of May 24th is probably a huge comfort for fans of this series, and this character. And of course, if you're looking to brush up on your Mad Max: Fury Road history, you can catch that lovely day of chaos through access to an Apple TV+ subscription, at the time of this publication.

