Sydney Sweeney Went Full Greek Goddess, And Now I’m Wondering If The Cold Shoulder Is Making A Comeback

Sydney Sweeney’s newest project on the 2025 movie schedule , Echo Valley, is super dark and intense. However, for its premieres, she’s been rocking big, bright dresses that give major princess energy, which I’ve been absolutely loving. She continued that trend too in the days leading up to her movie’s streaming release at the European premiere by rocking a blue dress that gave Greek goddess energy, and it got me thinking about whether the cold shoulder could make a comeback.

I’m telling you, Sydney Sweeney could actually be a goddess with this latest look. The light blue custom Miu Miu dress (via Molly Dickson’s IG ) is so flowy, elegant, and ethereal, and that mixed with her half-up, half-down hair that was in beachy waves is utter perfection. Plus, that extra sparkle thanks to the David Morris earrings, bracelets, and rings is the cherry on top. Take a look that would make Aphrodite proud:

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The halter top that crosses around the Euphoria actress's neck, mixed with the draping fabric down her shoulders, helps emphasize the goddess look. It also points out the fact that there are brilliant ways to rock a cold shoulder.

Cold shoulders had their moment back in the 2010s; however, they’ve been out of style for a while now. But I wouldn’t be mad if this is how they come back. When executed thoughtfully and with as much drama and glamour as possible, they can really work, as Sydney Sweeney proved here.

We shouldn’t be surprised if she sets a trend here either. For the last few years, the Anyone But You star has been rocking new and stylish trends with ease and elegance. She’s taken on the no-pants trend. Sweeney has rocked sheer looks that also made her look like a goddess. And she’s brought back old trends, like leg warmers , proving you can really bring anything back into style.

Now, I think she could easily spark a cold shoulder resurgence thanks to this lovely blue look, and honestly, I’d love to see it.

Along with this ensemble standing beautiful on its own, it’s also another great addition to the catalog of looks Sweeney has built for the Echo Valley press tour. Specifically, I think it’s a lovely follow-up to the big red ball gown she wore to the New York premiere of the film. Both are giving princess and goddess energy.

Now, I’m even more excited to see her totally transform into a new and darker character for Echo Valley. While Sweeney's premiere looks for this press tour has been big and bright, this movie will see her in a very dark role as she plays the troubled daughter of Julianne Moore's Kate. It follows the two after Claire, Sweeney's character, shows up at her mom's house covered in someone else's blood, and it looks truly thrilling and terrifying.