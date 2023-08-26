Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling Don’t Kiss In Barbie, But Funny TikTok Of Them Admitting They’re Happy The Scene Was Cut Is Going Viral

SPOILERS BELOW IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN BARBIE...

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play the iconic duo of Barbie and Ken. By the time you finish Barbie, you’ll feel a surge of feminist empowerment and won’t get enough of using Ken-ergy as an adjective . But Barbie and Ken are not your typical couple, in that they don’t kiss in the movie. A funny TikTok admitting the actors were happy the scene was cut is now making the rounds.

In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, you may be disappointed going into this box office-crushing movie if you’re hoping for romantic moments between Barbie and Ken. In a viral, yet funny TikTok , Margot Robbie hilariously talked about the disappointment when finding out Barbie and Ken had no kissing scenes.

No that didn't feel like a win for me. And all my girlfriends were like, 'Well you did a whole movie with him, and you don't kiss? What is wrong with you?' And I was like, 'I know.' Can't tick that one off.

I can imagine what a letdown that would be. In Ryan Gosling’s best movies , he was absolutely leading man material making us jealous of all of the women with whom got to share scenes. Memorable films like The Notebook, Blue Valentine, Drive, Crazy Stupid Love, and La La Land showed he knew how to make his female leads melt. So you can understand how shocked Margot Robbie’s friends must have felt knowing she’ll be working side by side with the Oscar nominee and not get any lip action.

According to People's TikTok video, there was originally going to be a kiss scene between Barbie and Ken, but Gosling said he and Robbie decided to scrap that idea when they were having trouble figuring out the mechanisms of it. As the actor explained:

They don't know how. It was so funny trying to figure out how, what their idea of kissing might be. I'm so glad all of that got cut out, because that was…

Awkward, huh? It’s true that if little kids don’t understand how romantic kissing is supposed to look, they will come up with their own interpretation. With this TikTok having 62.1k likes and 92 comments, a lot of TikTokers are in agreement that a Barbie and Ken kiss would be unnecessary for the film. But if they filmed any of those tricky attempts, I’d like to see that be part of the bonus footage to be shown at the IMAX screening of the comedy. Although, Ryan Gosling’s filmography history does show that he’s capable of putting the moves on a doll. When playing one of his most memorable characters , Lars in Lars and the Real Girl, he made his kiss scene with Real Girl Doll Bianca look surprisingly romantic and even sweet. So maybe he could have used what he learned in that movie for Barbie if he wanted to.

It’s probably a good thing that a Barbie and Ken kiss scene was cut, as it would look too technical compared to romantic. The Australian actress had an idea how kids would make the two Barbieland residents kiss, saying:

You’re just banging them together.

Excuse the innuendo, but yes. They would be banging and not in the way we would think. Plus, Barbie and Ken are not a romantic couple in the movie. Barbie is out there living her best life dancing the night away, whereas Ken only exists when Barbie acknowledges him. Considering their one-sided dynamic, a kiss between the two of them wouldn’t make sense, especially since it appeared that Greta Gerwig had a message to tell for her movie different than the male and female lead walking off into the sunset together. As Robbie said in her unexpected takeaway of Barbie , the summer flick is about evolving as your own person and knowing you are “Ken-ough.”