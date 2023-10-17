Margot Robbie Recalls Her Reaction The First Time She Read The Barbie Movie Script And, Yes, There Was An F-Bomb Involved

The Barbie movie hit the 2023 movie release schedule in July, and thanks to Margot Robbie's fearless vision and determination, the child’s plaything turned live-action flick was a billion-dollar success. In a recent interview, the Australian actor, producer, and Hollywood powerhouse shared the fascinating journey behind bringing the beloved plastic icon to the big screen. The Wolf of Wall Street actress, who stars in the film as the titular character, revealed her initial reaction as she read the film’s script. And, yes, there was an F-bomb involved.

The path to bringing Barbie to the big screen faced its fair share of challenges. Several previous attempts at a movie based on the property, featuring different actors and directors, including a version with comedian Amy Schumer , had fallen through over the years. In 2018, an opportunity arose when Margot secured a meeting with Mattel's new CEO, Ynon Kreiz, at the Polo Lounge. In a Vogue interview, the Harley Quinn actress revealed she did not attach herself to the project because of a childhood interest in the doll. In fact, according to her, the desire to attach herself to the Mattel and Warner Bros. project stemmed from the “genius” screenplay written by the team and real-life couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach . She said:

We just looked at each other, pure panic on our faces. We were like, ‘Holy fucking shit.’ I think the first thing I said to Tom [her husband] was, ‘This is so genius. It is such a shame that we’re never going to be able to make this movie.’

Although the director and the Babylon star initially had doubts about the project, believing it might harm their careers, LuckyChap, under the Birds of Prey star's leadership, managed to bring the movie to fruition while remaining faithful to Gerwig and Baumbach's vision and the rest–as they say–is history.

The formidable trio of Gerwig, Baumbach, and Robbie proved to be an unstoppable force. The film dominated the summer box office, with Barbie grossing over a billion dollars , while also leaving an indelible mark on fashion. The vibrant pink and neon costumes quickly became beloved by fans, many even wearing outfits inspired by the look to theaters . Upon Barbie's theatrical release, audiences embraced the trend with elaborate outfits, fully embracing what has become known as Barbiecore .

The film's incredible ensemble cast , including the likes of Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Alexandra Shipp, and Kate McKinnon, features a diverse array of Barbies, each embodying a unique interpretation of the character.

In the same interview, Margot reveals that Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot was their north star while casting the perfect people to embody "Barbie energy." She said:

Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.

Unfortunately for all movie-going audiences worldwide, Gadot was presumably unavailable for the project.