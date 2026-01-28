Margot Robbie’s Already Method Dressing For The Wuthering Heights Press Tour, And She Earned Victoria Beckham’s Stamp Of Approval

It feels like I’ve been preparing for the arrival of Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s Wuthering Heights upcoming book-to-movie adaptation for practically forever. In reality, it’s probably only been a few months, and also I only just found out the movie’s plot isn’t what I thought it was . However, as the flick ramps up to hit the 2026 release schedule next month, we are starting to get actual press looks. I’m pleased to report Margot Robbie is back on the method dressing bent.

Much has already been written about the fashion in Wuthering Heights. CinemaBlend actually was able to speak to the costume designer earlier this year, who told us 45-50 different looks were created just for Cathy, Margot Robbie’s character. In other interviews, Margot Robbie has admitted her character only wears three colors: Black, white and red. And it looks as if that will be holding true for the actress during promo as well.

In a post from her stylist Andrew Mukamal – who also worked with her to create the Barbicore trend in exhausting detail – Margot Robbie is seen wearing black and white looks for the new film. They come from Victoria Beckham’s line, and she also reshared the post, giving it her stamp of approval. Take a look:

In his post, Mukamal also pointed out the bit of Emily Bronte’s text that seemingly inspired the looks, writing:

Tossing about, she increased her feverish bewilderment to madness, and tore the pillow with her teeth…she seemed to find childish diversion in pulling the feathers from the rents she had just made, and ranging them on the sheet according to their different species.

The scene’s from midway through Wuthering Heights, when Catherine Linton has locked herself in a room for days to consider her childhood on the moors with Heathcliff. She threatens dying to her servant Nelly, and rends her pillows apart, speaking about which birds the feathers came from. It’s a wild scene to be the inspiration for such composed outfits, but I like that’s where Margot Robbie and her stylist’s brains went.

The looks are from Victoria Beckham’s SS2026 line, and perfect timing given the feather reference inspiration, by the way. The designer and social media personality reposted the looks and confirmed more details about them, also sharing the post to Charli XCX's "Chains of Love," which heavily features in the Wuthering Heights trailer.

Separately, Margot Robbie wore black again during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Her stylist also posted about this look, noting it's Alexander McQueen.

While Margot Robbie has been known to rock black and white in the past, it does seem the black and white theme is here to stay. However, given red is the third color in the palette, I’m hoping at some point the two will pull out the bolder, more vivid color for one of the Wuthering Heights premiere red carpets. Only time will tell, but I do believe it's safe to say some epic celebrity fashion moments are on the way.