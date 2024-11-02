Margot Robbie And Tom Ackerley Welcomed First Baby, With Report Revealing How The Family Is Allegedly Doing

Margot Robbie is officially a mother! We've just learned that the 34-year-old Barbie star and her 34-year-old husband and producing partner Tom Ackerley welcomed a healthy baby boy back in October. The massive milestone allegedly happened two weeks ago when she gave birth near their home in Venice Beach, California, and Ackerley is already on diaper-buying duty.

Per The Daily Mail's report, "all is well" with the new parents and their newborn child. So bring on his very own Mojo Dojo Casa House and such!

Robbie apparently gave birth on October 17, very close to, but just shy of her due date. The couple decided to keep the news under wraps and between family and friends. Earlier this week, Ackerley was papped while stocking up on diapers with a bottle of wine under his arm, perhaps to celebrate the arrival of his and Robbie's first child.

Should that date be accurate, Robbie was in labor just a couple of weeks after her last red-carpet appearance at the My Old Ass premiere in Los Angeles, California. News of their pregnancy was first reported over the summer, eight years after the pair got married in Byron Bay, Australia.

The couple have been together for about a decade now. They met back in 2013 when they were working on the same movie, Suite Française,(Ackerley was a third assistant director on the romance), and reportedly began dating the following year. They formed their production company LuckyChap in 2014, and have since worked together on movies like I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, Barbie and Saltburn.

Funnily enough, Robbie made comments about kids back in 2018 where she said the couple "cannot have kids" after her experience being kept up at night over their puppy. Of course, that was six years ago, and the pair must be ready to say goodbye to a good night's rest for a while.

The news about Robbie's baby being born comes just days after Alexandra Daddario announced her own baby's birth on Halloween. Notably, the Mayfair Witches actress said she was excited for her child to go to school with Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber's kids. Hailey and Justin Bieber also became first-time parents just two months ago. So, there's a bunch of couples and newborns to celebrate right now!

As Robbie and Ackerley navigate parenthood for the first time ever, we don't expect their drive in Hollywood to diminish considering all they have lined up. The actress is set to be in one of this summer's 2025 movies, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and she's already signing up to produce adaptations for Wuthering Heights, The Sims and more.

Congrats to Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley for their healthy baby boy! If their producing efforts are any indication, their latest partnership on raising a human should go off without a hitch.