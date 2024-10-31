Alexandra Daddario Announced Her Baby's Birth On Halloween In The Most Fitting Way

I think Alexandra Daddario's baby is going to fit right in with the Mayfair Witches, because the actress announced their birth on Halloween! Taking to Instagram to post an adorable photo of her bundle of joy, Daddario also added a cheeky caption that's perfect for spooky season.

Literally one day after posting about her little one's incredible nursery , Daddario announced her kiddo's birth. While we don't know if they were actually born on Halloween, that is when she decided to share the news with the world, so this photo and caption fit right in with the festivities:

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) A photo posted by on

She makes a valid point, the clear little bed her child is resting in does resemble a candy bowl. Plus, the candy around them is a lovely little touch.

Overall, this cute announcement fits right in with the other silly posts Daddario has used to provide pregnancy updates. For example, when The White Lotus star announced that she was expecting back in July , she wrote:

Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber’s kids.

This funny caption was in reference to the fact that both Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie made their pregnancies public around the same time Daddario did.

Along with that, the actress has been joking about keeping her pregnancy a secret , even though it wasn’t well kept while she was filming Mayfair Witches, because she was sick and having cravings. She also told a hilarious and candid story about shooting her AMC+ show and having to deal with morning sickness and makeout scenes . So, her announcing her little one’s birth with a joke feels on-brand, and I’m here for it.

Many celebs and fans are here for it too, as many took to the performer’s comments quickly to share their congratulations:

CONGRATS GIRLYYYYY -Rachel Zegler

Congratulations ❤️ -Leven Rambin

Best candy to nibble on!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌 -Michelle Monaghan

Omg congrats!!!!!!!!!😍😍😍 -Lily Collins

Sweet and spooky little baby!! Congrats!! -daniellesoto617

A Halloween baby????? That’s the coolest thing ever! -jacquelinegavriel

Welcome to the world! ❤️❤️ -teiacollier

On top of all the celebration on this fun spooky holiday, this news also happened to drop on the same day a new trailer for Mayfair Witches’ second season came out. So, it truly is perfect timing. The second season of Alexandra Daddario’s series is on the 2025 TV schedule for a January 5 premiere, so it’s exciting that the actress gets to celebrate both the show and the birth of her little one, who she was carrying while filming the upcoming episodes.

Overall, this is such exciting news, and I’m obsessed with the festive way the True Detective actress announced the birth of her baby.