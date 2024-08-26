‘Justin’s Already A Great Dad’: An Insider Opens Up About How The Bieber Family Is Doing Just Days After The Birth Of Little Jack Blues

Pop star Justin Bieber is known to the world for his chart-topping songs and his successful marriage to model Hailey Baldwin who he married in 2018. Now, the Bieber family is going to get a little bigger as the “Baby” singer has a baby of his own. After the Canadian singer became a dad to Little Jack Blues, an insider made claims about how the Bieber family is doing as of now.

Back in 2022, Hailey Baldwin Bieber said she and her husband would try to have kids within the next couple of years. Their wish was granted when an Instagram post on August 23rd revealed she and Justin Bieber welcomed a baby boy they named Jack Blues. As for how the Bieber family is allegedly doing, an insider told People that the new parents are reportedly “doing well:”

They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. Hailey's doing well, too.

It looks like Hailey Baldwin’s pregnancy came just when a string of actresses like White Lotus’ Alexandra Daddario and Barbie ’s Margot Robbie were expecting too. The young couple announced their pregnancy in May with some cute pictures of the duo showing the love and the American model/businesswoman revealing her baby bump. At the time, the mother-to-be’s rep said she was six months pregnant.

With a new member of the family, the Bieber family looks to be embarking on the next chapter of their lives. The same insider reportedly spoke about the “As Long As You Love Me” singer as “already a great dad:”

The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them. Justin's already a great dad.

When Justin Bieber’s wife was pregnant, an ET insider spoke of all of the ways the Grammy winner allegedly supported her . He was reportedly at her “beck and call” massaging her feet, satisfying her pregnancy cravings, giving her nice dinners, and other ways to help her have a smooth pregnancy. That same source also claimed the news of a new baby brought the Bieber couple closer than ever. Now that Baby Jack Blues is born, the Bieber household will be overflowing with a lot of love to give and receive.

Based on claims made by an insider, the birth of Little Jack Blues is reportedly making Justin Bieber “already a great dad” with the Bieber family allegedly doing “really well.” With the Bieber clan embracing their new chapter in their lives as parents, I can’t wait to hear more stories of parenthood as Jack Blues grows up.