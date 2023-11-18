How Mark Hamill Celebrated After Wrapping On Mike Flanagan’s Stephen King Adaptation

In a galaxy far, far away from lightsabers and the Force, Mark Hamill recently bid farewell to another cinematic venture. The acclaimed Luke Skywalker actor just wrapped filming on Mike Flanagan’s upcoming film, The Life Of Chuck . This comes amid news of some of the other film's stars having wrapped on the highly anticipated Stephen King adaptation. Upon completing his own work, the Masters of the Universe: Revelation voice veteran took to social media to share the news and gave fans a glimpse into his celebratory mood.

The 72-year-old star found a unique way to commemorate the occasion. He posed for a photo with Mike Flanagan, in which they playfully concealed themselves behind the fabric back of the actor’s on-set chair. The resulting black-and-white image, shared on the star's Instagram, captures a sweet moment of camaraderie between the actor and the director. The photo’s caption, which you can see below, reads, “That’s a wrap on THE LIFE OF CHUCK - my second voyage into the wondrous #Flanaverse by way of Stephen King. #NotAHorrorMovie #LifeOfChuck.” Check out the post in its entirety below:

Devoted fans of horror movies might feel a tad concerned when seeing Mark Hamill’s #NotAHorrorMovie hashtag. However, there’s no need to worry. Some of the best Stephen Stephen King adaptations don’t strictly fall into that genre. This upcoming King adaptation is based on a novella of the same name, which was originally part of the 2020 collection If It Bleeds. So while the hashtag may raise eyebrows, it’s a reminder that the Misery writer’s storytelling prowess transcends the boundaries of horror, promising a diverse and engaging cinematic experience.

The Life of Chuck takes fans on a captivating journey through three distinct parts, cleverly recounting the life story of Charles Krantz in reverse chronological order. It starts with Charles’ poignant end at 39, as he succumbs to a brain tumor. It then rewinds to uncover his childhood, which is marked by tales of a supposedly haunted house. This inventive storytelling technique ensures a fascinating exploration of life’s defining moments.

Joining Mark Hamill is Tom Hiddleston, who takes on the lead role in the upcoming film, which just wrapped production in Alabama, having been the green light from SAG-AFTRA amid the recent Hollywood strikes. This collaboration marks Hiddleston’s first time working with Mike Flanagan, and he finds himself in esteemed company among Flanagan’s regular collaborators . That includes Annalise Basso, Matt Biedel, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Rahul Kohli, Heather Langenkamp, Carl Lumbly, Violet McGraw, Molly C. Quinn, Sauriyan Sapkota, Kate Siegel, Samantha Sloyan and Michael Trucco. Needless to say, this is a talented ensemble for the project.

The Loki star’s enthusiasm for the project excites me. He recently drew comparisons between The Shawshank Redemption and Mike Flanagan’s adaptation. I cannot wait, because Shawshank is easily one of my favorite ’90s movies that brings all the nostalgia .