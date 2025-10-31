Michael Shannon Is Still Haunted By The Time He Hilariously Drooled On Leonardo DiCaprio: 'I Felt So Guilty'
I would be pretty mortified too.
In a memorable episode of the sitcom Friends, Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani lands a significant role acting in a movie, and what makes the part particularly special is that he gets to work with a legendary co-star (played by Gary Oldman). The problem? Said legendary co-star has a habit of spitting when he delivers his lines. The performance is played for laughs... but humorous is not how I would describe a saliva-soaked story that Michael Shannon recently shared about his first time working with Leonardo DiCaprio. Instead, the word that comes to mind is "mortifying."
Shannon was recently a guest on The Julia Cunningham Show, and it was during a discussion of the actor's past opportunities to work with some of the film industry's A-listers that the subject turned to the movie Revolutionary Road. The Take Shelter star doesn't have a massive role in the Sam Mendes-directed feature, but he does have a standout scene with DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Kathy Bates, and it while shooting it that he experienced a heavy dose of embarrassment. He set the stage first, saying,
In said dining room scene, suburbanites Frank (Leonardo DiCaprio) and April (Kate Winslet) announce that they are pregnant, and while this news is met with some celebration, Michael Shannon's character is rendered furious, as it means that the couple is going to cancel their plans to move to Paris. He particularly lays blame on Frank for the decision, and he taunts him while really getting up in his face – and it was apparently during the filming of that moment that the actor accidentally drooled on his co-star.
Recounting the memory in excruciating detail, Shannon continued,
In case you were wondering and/or don't remember: no, the drool take didn't end up in the final cut of the film, as you can see by watching the Revolutionary Road clip below.
To be fair, Leonardo DiCaprio has his own story about the accidental expulsion of bodily fluids: in the filming of Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained, the Oscar-winning actor crushed a real glass under his hand while slamming it on a table during an intense scene, and it ended up seeing him pour some real blood on the set. Is that really comparable to Michael Shannon drooling on the star of Titanic in front of two other stars of Titanic? Not really, but it does show that movie sets can be messy places sometimes.
Should you be interested in revisiting the full movie, Revolutionary Road isn't currently available to stream on any subscription services, but it is widely available for digital purchase and rental, and physical media collectors can pick up a copy of it on Blu-ray.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.