Marlon Wayans Weighed In On HIM’s Negative Reviews, And I Appreciate His Refreshing Take: ‘Just To Be Clear…’

Horror fans have eaten well this year with titles like Sinners, The Monkey, and Weapons having ruled the 2025 movie slate. Still, early reviews should have been an indication, HIM, the newest horror movie from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, may not crack many year-end favorites. Marlon Wayans, never shy about defending his work, offered a refreshingly measured response, adding perspective and reminding fans of something.

Instead of clapping back or blaming the critics, Wayans took the opportunity to put his career in context. Over on Instagram, the comedian-actor shared a carousel of screenshots of several of his most poorly reviewed films and their Rotten Tomatoes scores—White Chicks (15%), Scary Movie 2 (13%), and A Haunted House (10%). The movies were trashed by critics but went on to become fan favorites, and yes, legitimate cult classics, hailed as some of the best works of the Wayans family. In the caption, Wayans didn’t just defend HIM—he defended the idea that reviews don’t always capture a movie’s legacy:

Just to be clear… I respect critics. Their job is to Critique. I respect their work. It shapes our industry. But an opinion does not always mean it’s everyone’s opinion. Some movies are ahead of the curve. Innovation is not always embraced and art is to be interpreted and it’s subjective. I’ve had a career of making classic movies that weren’t critically received and those movies went on to be CLASSICS. So don’t take anyone’s opinion just go see for yourself. Love to all. Him in theaters now.

All things considered, it’s a balanced answer, and honestly? A welcome one. Wayans doesn’t dismiss reviews outright, but instead he calls their work important, even shaping the film industry as a whole. However, he draws a line between critique and consensus. The actor's vast filmography is a great reminder because critics panned most of his comedies, yet they remain fan-favorites, despite many think they're cult classic that actually sucks. However, that doesn't stop the Wayans brothers’ flick from being endlessly quoted and memed decades after its release.

That’s the heart of the Little Man star’s argument: film is subjective, and sometimes audiences and critics simply diverge. He’s leaning into the idea that time is the ultimate critic. What might look disposable in the moment can end up defining a generation’s humor or taste years later. It’s a solid point, albeit I’m not totally sure if I agree with his take on this particular movie.

HIM has all the ingredients for a striking horror story. The flick tells the story of Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers), a rising quarterback whose career nosedives after a violent run-in with a fan. When things look bleak, his idol, Isaiah White (Wayans), offers to train with him at a remote compound. However, the mentorship quickly takes a sinister turn. Isaiah's charm devolves into manipulation, drawing Cam into a dangerous spiral. It certainly has the makings of a horror hit!

Many critics argue the Justin Tipping-helmed film favors style over substance, which likely fueled its rough audience reception. In CinemaBlend’s review of HIM, my colleague Eric Eisenberg praised the “great ideas” and “fascinating style,” but ultimately felt the movie came up empty. Still, I admire Wayans’ confidence in the movie's legacy. He knows that most critics didn’t like the movie (which sits at 29% on Rotten Tomatoes), but he’s urging fans to judge it for themselves instead of letting scores set expectations.

That said, audience response hasn’t been glowing either. The Popcorn Meter is only 57%, which is better than the critics’ score but nothing to celebrate. Still, I agree with Wayans in that those curious to see the movie and make up their own mind should head to their nearest theater.

As for Marlon Wayans’ next big project, he’s targeting recent horror heavyweights—name-checking Sinners, Longlegs, and more—for the upcoming Scary Movie 6, which is slated for the 2026 movie calendar.