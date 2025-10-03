I Was Pumped For Charlie Hunnam's Monster: The Ed Gein Story On Netflix, But I'm Surprised About Its Rotten Tomatoes Score

There is no lack of amazing true crime content available on streaming, and Ryan Murphy’s Monster series has been quite popular for those with a Netflix subscription after tackling Jeffrey Dahmer's and the Lyle and Erik Menendez story. For Monster Season 3, the anthology series will delve into Ed Gein, and I’ve been among the fans highly anticipating Charlie Hunnam’s turn as a serial killer. Knowing the popularity of the series (as well as the controversy often surrounding it), I was surprised when I checked out its Rotten Tomatoes score.

Here at CinemaBlend, we love to keep track of how critics are scoring the hottest TV and movie releases in our review roundups, but in the case of Monster: The Ed Gein Story, there simply isn't much feedback. The third installment of the Ryan Murphy series hit the 2025 TV schedule on October 3, and the season stands with just one review on Rotten Tomatoes (as of this writing), which means it has no score.

It’s not rare for Netflix to embargo reviews on a project until the release date, but it is unusual for there to be no feedback on a series that has proven popular in years past. It seems reasonable to assume critics weren’t able to screen The Ed Gein Story ahead of time, and we’ll likely hear from them when they’ve had the chance to get through the eight-episode season.

Already, some partial reviews are dropping. Alix Blackburn of Tom’s Guide has seen the first two episodes of Monster: The Ed Gein Story and can already tell viewers are in for a “chilling and uncomfortable look into one of America’s most infamous killers.” Blackburn says:

If you're a fan of true crime or horror, this series could be your next watch. But be warned: it's not for the faint of heart. The first episode reveals Gein’s first kill and how that moment pushed him further into a psychotic break from reality. It also explores his damaging relationship with his controlling mother, showing how her influence twisted his sense of morality and isolation.

Another critic, Karina "ScreamQueen" Adelgaard of Heaven of Horror, seems to like the series overall, rating it 4 out of 5 stars, but she knows some will take issue with how World War II is integrated. Adelgaard writes:

For Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the serial killer anthology creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan have opted for a WWII element to highlight his inner world. This does become rather kitsch and wild at times, which I expect won’t be for everyone. Honestly, it wasn’t my favorite part of the installment either. However, I recognize that the symbolism is very appropriate. From the very first episode, his real-life actions alone make it obvious why Ed Gein became the blueprint for modern horror villains.

Go ahead and count Lucy Mangan of The Guardian as one who does not recommend Monster: The Ed Gein Story for your next Netflix binge. She gives it just 1 star out of 5, writing:

The Ed Gein Story feels like it is interested only in bringing an underexploited piece of true crime estate to market, and in demanding sympathy for the man behind the skin masks and boxes of carved out trophies. It is not an exercise in understanding how he might have been created – beyond the glib and asinine ‘religious ma, whatcha expect?’ offering – and therefore how new Geins might be prevented. It is nothing but a voyeuristic pandering to the basest instincts of viewers.

Glorifying real-life villains has been one argument made against Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series, and accusations that the TV producer prioritizes entertainment over historical accuracy have led to some fans losing faith in his projects (though Murphy has defended his team’s research).

I’m not sure if there was a reason reviews didn’t come out with or before the release of Monster: The Ed Gein Story, but it does sound like true crime fans are in for possibly the most intense season of the anthology yet, just based on the subject matter. If you want to go in without knowing what to expect, all eight episodes of the Charlie Hunnam-led story are available to stream now on Netflix.