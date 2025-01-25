Martin Lawrence Explained Why He Wants Eddie Murphy To Give The Toast At Their Kids' Wedding, And His Answer Makes Total Sense

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are among the funniest actors in Hollywood who have made a ton of successful comedies and great action movies over the years. Both of them got their start in the ‘80s, and they have been in movies together like 1992’s Boomerang and 1999’s Life. Their latest collaboration? Their kids are getting married to each other, and they're about to be in-laws. So, of course, people have all the questions about how the wedding will play out and which dad will give the toast.

We know already that Eddie Murphy has asked Martin Lawrence to pay for the wedding since it's customary for the father of the bride to shell out the cash, and Murphy literally has ten kids (six of which are daughters). However, what about the wedding toasts? Here’s what Lawrence had to say about it:

I might let Eddie do the toasts. He’s funnier.

When Martin Lawrence stopped in on the Sherri show, he was asked about how the toasts might go considering both the fathers are so funny. Martin Lawrence said he would likely give the job to Eddie Murphy, not only because he treasures his funny bone, but for another totally understandable reason. In his words:

I don’t know. I might say something. I might be crying. [Pretends to talk and cry] ‘I just want to say this is a special moment.’ You know, I might be like that.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jasmin Lawrence is Martin Lawrence’s eldest daughter and the first one to get married. The Bad Boys actor also has two younger daughters, 24-year-old Iyanna and 22-year-old Amara. He figures he’ll be very emotional on Jasmin’s wedding day, and it’s a totally fair estimate.

Eddie Murphy on the other hand has already experienced giving his daughters away at weddings before, so perhaps he’ll be more emotionally prepared to give a fun speech to the guests. Hopefully, both Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy will do a bit together during the reception, because that’s what I imagine the guests are all hoping for anyway!

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence made it public that they were dating on social media in 2021. Eddie Murphy’s son proposed to Jasmin in November 2024. You can check out their post on the occasion below:

A post shared by Jasmin Page Lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence) A photo posted by on

When Lawrence was asked about how he’s responded to his daughter dating Eric Murphy, the comedy actor shared that Eric Murphy is “a lot like his father” when it comes to his calm temperament and he's “a cool young man.” So he hasn’t had to lay down the law in any way. Eddie Murphy has previously commented on expecting their child to be “funny” should they ever have kids.

We’re of course so excited to hear how the wedding goes once it happens, and if the two dads will get into some fun comedy mischief at the event.