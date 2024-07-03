‘I’m Expecting The Child To Be Funny’: Eddie Murphy Jokes About His Son Dating Martin Lawrence’s Daughter

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence have a lot in common. They’re both hilarious comedians and dominated ‘90s films centered on Black characters , and their kids are dating each other. While there’s been no mention of wedding bells or pregnancy just yet, the Dr. Dolittle actor jokes about expecting the young couple’s future child “to be funny.”

28-year-old Jasmin Lawrence and 34-year-old Eric Murphy first went public as a couple when they shared a cute selfie on Instagram in June 2021. Lawrence shared that she met her boyfriend not through their famous dads, but through her uncle, which started as a friendship and grew from there. While on CBS Mornings , Eddie Murphy humorously told Gayle King what he expects from their potential future child, and I feel like it’s inevitable:

And I'm expecting the child—if they ever get married and have a child, I'm expecting the child to be funny.

I'd like to think the sense of humor gene would pass onto Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy’s potential future child. The baby will have two funny grandparents and hopefully will inherit one of their funny bones. While Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy’s kids have a shared history together, the same can be said for the two dads. Lawrence and Murphy both starred in the ‘90s comedies Life and Boomerang.

The two stars almost starred together in Bad Boys , but the Big Momma’s House actor joked that the Shrek actor “costs too much.” He might have a point there considering Murphy's best movies , including Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, and Coming to America, made Murphy one of the biggest box office stars of the '80s and '90s. But, Lawrence knew Will Smith would be the right pick for Bad Boys for the chance to see two sitcom stars share the big screen. Hopefully that classic remake film dream Murphy wants with Lawrence for It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World will become a reality one day.

Just when you thought Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence couldn’t be more closer, their kids decide to have a serious relationship with each other that will bring the two families closer together. Murphy revealed to Gayle King how he and his pal felt when he heard their kids were dating:

We just were like, it's cool. Yeah, it was cool. We thought it was cool. They're both beautiful. They look amazing together, and it's funny. Everybody's like, 'What is that baby going to be funny?' It's going to be the baby. Just our gene pool is going to make this funny baby.

It's great to know the two parents are cool with their kids dating. After all, it would give Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence the opportunity to spend more time together in family outings and future projects. Of course, the two comedians give hilarious takes on who will pay for their kids’ possible wedding . While Murphy joked around with the assumption that his Boomerang co-star will absolutely be paying for the wedding, I’m really curious who will be the lucky father to take on that financial role. You can watch the rest of the box office star’s interview below:

If a future pregnancy were to happen between Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s kids, The Nutty Professor actor is expecting to have a funny grandchild. With him and Lawrence having a long history of bringing out laughter in an audience, I’d like to believe their grandchild will share that gene too. Make sure to watch Murphy’s new movie, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, with your Netflix subscription.